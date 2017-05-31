 
London Digital Security Centre Out in the Community with London Businesses

 
 
London Digital Security Centre
London Digital Security Centre
 
LONDON - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The London Digital Security Centre will work alongside the Safer London Business Partnership and the Metropolitan Police this week and next, engaging directly with small to medium sized businesses based in the West End of London, Southwark, Lambeth and Lewisham. The programme will take place from Monday 5 to Monday 12 June, to highlight potential vulnerabilities in those business' digital security.

The Community programme from the London Digital Security Centre is just one of its many innovative features aimed at 1 to <249 businesses operating in London and follows the recent launch of its free membership scheme and marketplace initiative.

Staff from Safer London Business Partnership alongside local police offers - led by James Lawley-Barrett – along with specialists from the London Digital Security Centre, led by Operations Manager Jack Lemon, will target specific areas of London to visit small and medium sized businesses to help enhance their digital security, to be better protected from Cyber Crime and know to report crime to ActionFraud - the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre - if they do become victims of Cyber Crime.

James Lawley-Barrett, Operations Director, for Safer London Business Partnership stated, "We are delighted to have the support of the London Digital Security Centre in helping businesses improve their digital security.  Operating in a secure digital environment is of paramount importance to all businesses, and the work of the Centre work is even more prevalent given the recent ransomware attacks."

Each business visited will be provided with a bespoke report, highlighting any potential vulnerabilities in their digital security with bespoke advice and support on how to remedy them and be better protected when conducting business online.

Each business visited will be provided with a copy of 'The Little Book of Cyber Scams', as well as official literature informed by research from the National Cyber Security Centre.

John Unsworth, Chief Executive for the London Digital Security Centre said, "Our work in the community, delivered alongside the Met Police is receiving a really positive response from business owners. Our role, alongside those of our partners, is to help businesses to grow and innovate through improving their resilience to online threats and vulnerabilities. We want to help businesses to operate in a secure digital environment and make London the safest place to conduct businesses online. It is fantastic to be able to engage with business owners on a one to one basis, and help make a positive difference to their digital security".

For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit https://londondsc.co.uk/ or contact John Unsworth by email at: john.unsworth@londondsc.co.uk.

Source:London Digital Security Centre
