June 2017





Kwality Photonics & LEDchip Indus obtains LM-80 report

For it's SMD LED 2835 (0.2W, 0.5W, 1W) and SMD LED 3030 with 6000-hr IESNA LM-80 certification
 
HYDERABAD, India - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- LEDchip Indus Pvt. Ltd, a Kwality Photonics group company became the first LED packaging manufacturer in India to get LM-80 certification its SMD 2835 (0.2W, 0.5W, 1W) and SMD 3030 LED's by BACL , a US based certification body.

Kwality poliwa's LM-80 certified 2835 SMD LEDs have longer lifespan, high reliability, efficiency and quality that make them highly suitable for solid-state lighting applications.

Under LM-80 tests, LEDs are subject to 9 months of accelerated Life test under severe conditions of 105oC  & 85oC & 55oC -  temperatures far higher than Hottest part of our country, far higher than boiling water.

LM-80 can also be useful in helping manufacturers earn a coveted ENERGY STAR® rating for their products.

Kwality Photonics & LEDchip Indus Pvt. Ltd has a variety of Power, SMD and COB packaged LED components that have LM-80 certification.

LEDchip Indus P Ltd has the expanded SMD LED production facilities with modern all automatic Billion LEDs' capacity plant. More capacity is being added over next few quarters. We are establishing one more plant at the Telangana LED Park to reach 30 billion capacity in 2 years of operation..

http://www.ledchip.in/
http://www.ledchipindus.com/

Contact
K. Vijay Kumar Gupta, CEO (+9190000 81171)
LEDchip Indus Pvt. Ltd.
***@ledchipindus.com
Source:
Email:***@ledchipindus.com
Tags:Smd Led, Power Led, LM-80
Industry:Electronics
Location:Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India
