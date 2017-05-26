$2 Off on All BreezPro Fidget Spinner

 
BreezPro Fidget Spinner Now Only for $14.92
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- BreezPro, the top-of-the-line tri-spinner sold exclusively on Amazon.com, is announced to go on a much lower price starting on June 1, 2017. This, as confirmed by G&H Global LLC's marketing manager, Tom Huston, who said: "We invite everyone to try a higher quality fidgeting experience through our spinner, which shall be offered for $2 off."

From its original selling price of $16.92, BreezPro spinners will be available for only $14.92. And this is effective on both of the brand's colors: white and black. Furthermore, each item will be installed with only premium quality Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) Hybrid Ceramic Bearings, ensuring super speed, long average spinning time, and smooth rotation.

Known to outperform other bearings such as steel and Zirconium Oxide (ZrO2) Hybrid Ceramic, BreezPro's bearings can reach up to 3 minutes in spin time, even reaching 5 minutes depending on the forced applied. It is a fidget spinner made with a solid ABS plastic frame, giving it a finer finish, flawless texture and rounded edges.

The BreezPro Fidget Spinner (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XBB98WK) is small and convenient, allowing an individual freedom to bring it anywhere they want. Through its motion, it brings relief to stress and can calm one's nerves. Others have also shared its effectiveness in improving their focus, saying: "Using this thing, however, I feel like the focus king. Having something keeping my hands busy while I'm heading down the rabbit hole on a problem somehow enables me to go all the way to the solution in one go."

Suitable for both kids and adults, BreezPro spinners (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XB9CMRH) comes with a 100% Money Back Guarantee which grants a full refund if customers are unhappy with their purchase. Every unit also comes with a stylish, protective tin can, and an extra pair of center caps.

The $2 off is only available for a limited time and is set to end on June 14, 2017.

