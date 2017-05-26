News By Tag
$2 Off on All BreezPro Fidget Spinner
From its original selling price of $16.92, BreezPro spinners will be available for only $14.92. And this is effective on both of the brand's colors: white and black. Furthermore, each item will be installed with only premium quality Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) Hybrid Ceramic Bearings, ensuring super speed, long average spinning time, and smooth rotation.
Known to outperform other bearings such as steel and Zirconium Oxide (ZrO2) Hybrid Ceramic, BreezPro's bearings can reach up to 3 minutes in spin time, even reaching 5 minutes depending on the forced applied. It is a fidget spinner made with a solid ABS plastic frame, giving it a finer finish, flawless texture and rounded edges.
The BreezPro Fidget Spinner (https://www.amazon.com/
Suitable for both kids and adults, BreezPro spinners (https://www.amazon.com/
The $2 off is only available for a limited time and is set to end on June 14, 2017.
