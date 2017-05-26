News By Tag
Custom Pools NH insures everything will go smoothly from start to finish
Custom Pool has the largest service team in New England when it comes to custom pool design and construction.
Custom Pools NH use proven technologies such as the Master Pools Turbo Clean System, Aqua-Link electronic control systems, ChemTrol chemical control system, ionization systems, automatic pool covers, and filtration systems. This use of innovative features allows for inground swimming pools and hot tubs in NH to work properly to promote positive customer satisfaction.
Their process can be explained in 10 simple steps:
1.Design Consultation
2.Layout
3.Excavate
4.Plumb
5.Structural Steel
6.Gunite
7.Tile Preparation
8.Deck Construction
9.Surface Finishing
10.Finally, Adding Water!
Custom Pools NH gives you the option to choose from commercial inground or residential inground swimming pools. Furthermore, you can look into renovations for the pool you currently have in your backyard as well. Custom Pools NH also elaborates on the difference between gunite vs. vinyl liner and why gunite pools may be the better option for a more durable, long lasting pool to appreciate over the years. Interested in enjoying a dip in the colder months of New Hampshire? Custom Pools will give you the options to choose hot tubs anywhere from hot spring, hot spot or pre owned hot tubs.
The options are endless to fit you and your family's desires and designs for a pool or hot tub right for you. For more details and information on their process, materials or service plans, visit http://www.custompools.com
About Custom Pools
Founded in 1968 Custom Pools was started by Gene Short. For the past 47 years he and his family have been building gunite pools. To date they have carefully designed and crafted more than 4,500 custom, residential and commercial pools in New England. At Custom Pools, they understand that beyond the building of an excellent, high quality pool, they are also engaging in a long–term commitment with their customers to ensure that their pool or spa works well and trouble free for decades to come. For more information, visit http://www.custompools.com
Contact
Darrel Short
dcshort@custompools.com
