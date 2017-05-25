News By Tag
ILY Enterprise Inc. introduces the new generation Athena V duplicator controller
"Duplicator controller is the brain of a duplicator which controls the read, write and other viable interfacing functions of a duplicator. Athena V controller adopts multi-core technology to maintain the same highest data transfer rate regardless the number of targets applied. With Athena V controller, ILY's Hard Drive Duplicator can reach copy speed up to 300 MB/S (SATA2) which is the highest transfer rate of HDD duplicator. ILY's USB duplicator will also have the most compatibility with majority of USB flash drives on the market," says Jeffrey Yao, executive Vice President of ILY Enterprise. "Furthermore, Athena V controller is the first duplicator controller supporting ultra HD Blu-ray copy."
About ILY Enterprise
ILY Enterprise, Inc. has been a pioneer in developing and manufacturing Blu-Ray/DVD/
ILY Enterprise, Inc. provides one-year warranty on all Spartan brand duplicator systems. All duplicators are proudly assembled and tested in City of Industry, California.
Contact Information:
Anthony Zhang
ILY Enterprise Inc.
18545 Gale Ave
City of Industry, CA 91748
(626) 322-3888 ext. 869
Email: marketing@ily.com
Website: www.ily.com
