ILY Enterprise Inc. introduces the new generation Athena V duplicator controller

 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- ILY Enterprise is proud to announce the release of the new generation of Athena V Duplicator Controller at Computex 2017. Comparing to the previous generation of Athena Duplicator Controller, Athena V features higher data transfer rate, and is the most stable and compatible duplicator controller on the market.

"Duplicator controller is the brain of a duplicator which controls the read, write and other viable interfacing functions of a duplicator. Athena V controller adopts multi-core technology to maintain the same highest data transfer rate regardless the number of targets applied. With Athena V controller, ILY's Hard Drive Duplicator can reach copy speed up to 300 MB/S (SATA2) which is the highest transfer rate of HDD duplicator. ILY's USB duplicator will also have the most compatibility with majority of USB flash drives on the market," says Jeffrey Yao, executive Vice President of ILY Enterprise. "Furthermore, Athena V controller is the first duplicator controller supporting ultra HD Blu-ray copy."

About ILY Enterprise

ILY Enterprise, Inc. has been a pioneer in developing and manufacturing Blu-Ray/DVD/CD media, USB/Flash Memory duplication systems and portable duplication technologies since 1995.

ILY Enterprise, Inc. provides one-year warranty on all Spartan brand duplicator systems. All duplicators are proudly assembled and tested in City of Industry, California.

Contact Information:

Anthony Zhang

ILY Enterprise Inc.

18545 Gale Ave

City of Industry, CA 91748

(626) 322-3888 ext. 869

Email: marketing@ily.com

Website: www.ily.com
