 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625

Conger and Ferguson Elementary donate to "Fill A Subaru" Program!

Conger and Ferguson Elementary donate over 762 lbs. of food!
 
1 2 3 4 5
School children
School children
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- At Klamath Falls Honda and Subaru we believe that giving back builds stronger communities. As such, in partnership with Mrs. Bird's 3rd grade class at Conger Elementary and Mrs. Morosin's 5th grade class at Ferguson Elementary, we are proud to continue the "FILL A SUBARU" food drive for the fourth year in a row

Kid friendly food items can be dropped at Klamath Falls Honda and Subaru Service center as well as Conger and Ferguson Elementary through the end of May.

Drop-off Locations:
Conger Elementary at 1700 California Ave.
Klamath Falls Subaru Service Department at 2810 Washburn Way
Ferguson Elementary at 2901 Homedale Rd.

Our goal is to collect kid-friendly food donations during the month of May to FILL an entire SUBARU for the Klamath-Lake County Food Bank. When school is out for the summer, many children rely on the food bank for their daily meals. Donations will help up to 8,000 local children have access to food over the summer months.

We have had tremendous community support over the last 4 years, and Klamath Falls Honda and Subaru, along with the children from both Mrs. Bird's class and Mrs. Morosin's class, will be donating over 762 lbs. of food to the Food Bank on Thursday, June 1 at 11:00am, in a presentation at the dealership located at 2810 Washburn Way.

Thank you for helping us support the local Food Bank!

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12643451/1
https://www.prlog.org/12643451/2
https://www.prlog.org/12643451/3
https://www.prlog.org/12643451/4
https://www.prlog.org/12643451/5
End
Source:
Email:***@launchdigitalmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Subaru, Charity, Children, Education, Food
Industry:Automotive, Education, Non-profit
Location:Klamath Falls - Oregon - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Klamath Falls Subaru PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share