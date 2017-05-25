Country(s)
Conger and Ferguson Elementary donate to "Fill A Subaru" Program!
Conger and Ferguson Elementary donate over 762 lbs. of food!
Kid friendly food items can be dropped at Klamath Falls Honda and Subaru Service center as well as Conger and Ferguson Elementary through the end of May.
Drop-off Locations:
• Conger Elementary at 1700 California Ave.
• Klamath Falls Subaru Service Department at 2810 Washburn Way
• Ferguson Elementary at 2901 Homedale Rd.
Our goal is to collect kid-friendly food donations during the month of May to FILL an entire SUBARU for the Klamath-Lake County Food Bank. When school is out for the summer, many children rely on the food bank for their daily meals. Donations will help up to 8,000 local children have access to food over the summer months.
We have had tremendous community support over the last 4 years, and Klamath Falls Honda and Subaru, along with the children from both Mrs. Bird's class and Mrs. Morosin's class, will be donating over 762 lbs. of food to the Food Bank on Thursday, June 1 at 11:00am, in a presentation at the dealership located at 2810 Washburn Way.
Thank you for helping us support the local Food Bank!
Photos:
