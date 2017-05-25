News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Anita Lamberti, Realtor, Breaking Records With Home Sales
Your real estate transaction is in good hands with Anita. She has a ton of experience in the industry, and she recently made a record breaking sale in Wellington, Florida. The 9 bedroom, 11.5 bathroom masterpiece sold for nearly $5 million, right in the heart of horse country.
Has the time come for you and your loved ones to start the next chapter of your lives? Oftentimes, that includes moving to a new place of residence, and Anita Lamberti is ready to help you get things started. She has assisted many people with their real estate needs in Hawks Landing and other luxury Broward communities. Contact Anita Lamberti, today, and ask any questions that you have.
For more information visit http://www.anitalambertirealestate.com or call (954) 829-9305.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse