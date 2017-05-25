 
Industry News





Anita Lamberti, Realtor, Breaking Records With Home Sales

 
PLANTATION, Fla. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Moving to a new place of residence isn't an easy process. You have to worry about selling your place, finding a new property that everybody in your family loves, figuring out the finances, and then dealing with the move process, itself. For many people, it is actually finding that perfect new place that represents the greatest challenge. However, with Anita Lamberti, Realtor, on your side, you will have an industry expert, ready to guide you through your options. She is ready to help you find your dream home in Plantation, or the surrounding areas.

Your real estate transaction is in good hands with Anita. She has a ton of experience in the industry, and she recently made a record breaking sale in Wellington, Florida. The 9 bedroom, 11.5 bathroom masterpiece sold for nearly $5 million, right in the heart of horse country.

Has the time come for you and your loved ones to start the next chapter of your lives? Oftentimes, that includes moving to a new place of residence, and Anita Lamberti is ready to help you get things started. She has assisted many people with their real estate needs in Hawks Landing and other luxury Broward communities. Contact Anita Lamberti, today, and ask any questions that you have.

For more information visit http://www.anitalambertirealestate.com or call (954) 829-9305.
Anita Lamberti, Realtor
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Real Estate Hawks Landing, Broward Real Estate, Luxury Homes Real Estate
Real Estate
Plantation - Florida - United States
