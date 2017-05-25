 
Industry News





Profiles in Diversity Journal Names 4 Day Pitney Attorneys "Women Worth Watching" for 2017

 
NEW YORK - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Day Pitney Partners Namita Tripathi Shah, Elizabeth Alquist, Ellen Knarr and Barbara Freedman Wand were honored as 2017 "Women Worth Watching" by Profiles in Diversity Journal. This is the 16th annual recognition of standout women who were nominated by their employers, colleagues, peers and mentors for their achievements and contributions, both to their organizations and their coworkers. The publication's July issue will include profiles of all the distinguished honorees.

About Day Pitney

Day Pitney LLP is a full-service law firm with close to 300 attorneys in Boston, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, DC. The firm offers clients strong corporate and litigation practices, with experience on behalf of large national and international corporations as well as emerging and middle-market companies. With one of the largest and most sophisticated individual clients practices in the country, the firm also has extensive experience assisting individuals and their families, fiduciaries and tax-exempt entities plan for the future. For more information, please visit: http://www.daypitney.com

Contact
Jay Stapleton
***@quinnandhary.com
End
Source:Day Pitney LLP
Email:***@quinnandhary.com Email Verified
Diversity Awards, Honors, Law Firms
Legal
New York City - New York - United States
Awards
