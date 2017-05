Profiles in Diversity Journal Names 4 Day Pitney Attorneys "Women Worth Watching" for 2017

Contact

--Partnerswere honored as 2017 "Women Worth Watching" by Profiles in Diversity Journal. This is the 16th annual recognition of standout women who were nominated by their employers, colleagues, peers and mentors for their achievements and contributions, both to their organizations and their coworkers. The publication's July issue will include profiles of all the distinguished honorees.Day Pitney LLP is a full-service law firm with close to 300 attorneys in Boston, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, DC. The firm offers clients strong corporate and litigation practices, with experience on behalf of large national and international corporations as well as emerging and middle-market companies. With one of the largest and most sophisticated individual clients practices in the country, the firm also has extensive experience assisting individuals and their families, fiduciaries and tax-exempt entities plan for the future. For more information, please visit: http://www.daypitney.com