Notion Press Publishes 'Kahi-Ankahi': A Trip Down The Memory Lane Is Guaranteed With This Collection Of Poems

-- A woman of many facets, Anjali Singh has released her book,, which is published by Notion Press.This book is a collection of poems, which beautifully captures human relationships and the emotions associated with them. It talks about the impressions we form from the moments we experience in life, how our surroundings influence us and some things that we find difficult to put into words. Life is never black or white, it has various shades and this book talks about it in a concise manner.This book is a manifestation of human life and the phases we go through in this unpredictable journey. Whether it is first love, romance, lifelong relationships or the harsh realities of life, this book covers every aspect in a touching manner. The hardships one faces in achieving the dreams, the disappointments one has to endure in the path one chooses and the many heart wrenching moments in life have been brought out. Developing a strong fighting spirit is a necessity to overcome such situations and the author weaves a tale around this. Every reader can relate with the poems in this book. This book is bound to make the reader nostalgic and the poems will linger in your heart, long after the pages have been turned.Anjali Singh has been a teacher for more than two decades and excels in literature, music and fine arts. Hailing from a family of highly accomplished educationists, it is no surprise that she is a graduate in mathematics, physics and chemistry and a postgraduate in English literature. She continues to take her family's legacy forward by practicing and excelling in astrology. Her life is a beautifully painted canvas with the fusion of science, literature, arts, dance and music. With her creative talents, it was inevitable for her to gravitate towards poetry and this book is a proof of her efforts in this field.Notion Press is delighted to have published this book, which will take the reader on a trip down the memory lane. We are glad to provide a platform for authors to publish their work and achieve their dreams of being a writer. This book is a must-read and is available on Amazon and other e-commerce websites, so get your hands on it as soon as you can!