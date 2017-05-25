 
Trea Tijmens, CEO of HIM-Matchmaking Winner Dating Expert of the Year in European Dating Awards

Dating Expert of the Year Trea Tijmens | HIM-Matchmaking.com
Listed Under

Tags:
Trea Tijmens

Industry:
Services

Location:
Amsterdam - North Holland - Netherlands

Subject:
Awards

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The European Dating Awards are a celebration of excellence and expertise in all areeas of the Dating Industry. The Dating Awards were established in 2014 in the UK and they recognize both companies and individuals. In a ceremony in the Rode Hoed in Amsterdam on Friday the 26th of May, Trea Tijmens was announced winner of the Dating Expert of the Year Award.

Tijmens, who has been working with singles from all over Europe for the past 12 years, received the Award from the hands of Justin Gerrard in the award celebration last Friday. "I am really pleased to have won this prestigious title at the European Dating Awards, it is a recognition for all the work and passion I put into the exciting, rewarding and meaningful field of dating and relationships" says Tijmens. Tijmens attended the event and award ceremony with her colleague and Swiss based matchmaker Eeke van de Ven.

Tijmens, a former head-hunter, has been an international professional matchmaker for over 12 years. She founded and manages;
http://www.successmatch.ch, that provides dating and matchmaking services to international single professionals in Switzerland
http://www.him-matchmaking.com, that provides exclusive upscale matchmaking services to discerning gentlemen based in Europe and beyond. Finding HER for HIM.

Besides providing Matchmaking and Search services, Tijmens is also a successful dating coach and dating expert. She mainly works with highly educated, successful, international, quality singles and helps them find love. She regularly holds life seminars, hosts online workshops, speaks at conferences and contributes to newspaper articles, magazine and radio.

Born and raised in Holland, Tijmens studied and worked in Belgium, Germany, the United States, Spain and Switzerland, and is married to a Frenchman. She speaks Dutch, French, German, English and Spanish.

Media Contact
HIM-Matchmaking | Trea Tijmens
14 rue du Rhone, 1204 Geneva, Switzerland
+41225752975
***@him-matchmaking.com
Source:HIM-Matchmaking
Email:***@him-matchmaking.com
