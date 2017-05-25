News By Tag
Trea Tijmens, CEO of HIM-Matchmaking Winner Dating Expert of the Year in European Dating Awards
Reputed European Matchmaker and Dating Coach Trea Tijmens won the prestigious Dating Expert of the Year Award
Tijmens, who has been working with singles from all over Europe for the past 12 years, received the Award from the hands of Justin Gerrard in the award celebration last Friday. "I am really pleased to have won this prestigious title at the European Dating Awards, it is a recognition for all the work and passion I put into the exciting, rewarding and meaningful field of dating and relationships"
Tijmens, a former head-hunter, has been an international professional matchmaker for over 12 years. She founded and manages;
http://www.successmatch.ch, that provides dating and matchmaking services to international single professionals in Switzerland
Besides providing Matchmaking and Search services, Tijmens is also a successful dating coach and dating expert. She mainly works with highly educated, successful, international, quality singles and helps them find love. She regularly holds life seminars, hosts online workshops, speaks at conferences and contributes to newspaper articles, magazine and radio.
Born and raised in Holland, Tijmens studied and worked in Belgium, Germany, the United States, Spain and Switzerland, and is married to a Frenchman. She speaks Dutch, French, German, English and Spanish.
