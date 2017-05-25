News By Tag
We're excited to announce that Intelegain is now Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Service
This partnership with AWS will enable Intelegain to design, architect, build, migrate and manage their workloads and applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for customers. Intelegain now has access to a range of AWS resources to support their customers to deploy, run and manage applications on top of the AWS Cloud.
"This partnership enables Intelegain's customers to leverage the flexibility of AWS Cloud in combination with Intelegain's core services in Application Development"
AWS offers a broad collection of services: infrastructure, core and platform services, administration, enterprise applications, and technical and business support. Public clouds have many advantages when it comes to scalability and speed of innovation.
With this relationship, Intelegain is even better equipped to help customers migrate to the cloud, provide guidance for security, manage services and meet the demand for hybrid cloud solutions. Customers can now leverage Intelegain's expertise and resources to plan, build and run their cloud environments.
"With the ascent of cloud computing and mobility, organizations are moving towards an ecosystem that has helped them reduce their operational costs on IT spend, minimize risk by having systems on the cloud with the possibility of scaling up and down as required. It was but natural to partner with AWS being a leader in the cloud space and give our customers to derive benefits that AWS offers ." concludes Kapil Chopra.
