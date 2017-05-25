 
News By Tag
* Amazon Web Services
* Consulting Partner Aws
* AWS Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


We're excited to announce that Intelegain is now Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Service

 
 
Intelegain_logo_Square
Intelegain_logo_Square
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Amazon Web Services
* Consulting Partner Aws
* AWS Services

Industry:
* Computers

Location:
* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Partnerships

MUMBAI, India - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Intelegain has now become preferred consulting partner to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This partnership with AWS will enable Intelegain to design, architect, build, migrate and manage their workloads and applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for customers. Intelegain now has access to a range of AWS resources to support their customers to deploy, run and manage applications on top of the AWS Cloud.

"This partnership enables Intelegain's customers to leverage the flexibility of AWS Cloud in combination with Intelegain's core services in Application Development" says Kapil Chopra, CEO Intelegain." It enables Intelegain's customers to have an edge in their respective markets by being able to launch and deploy new services in a flexible and cost efficient manner."

AWS offers a broad collection of services: infrastructure, core and platform services, administration, enterprise applications, and technical and business support. Public clouds have many advantages when it comes to scalability and speed of innovation.

With this relationship, Intelegain is even better equipped to help customers migrate to the cloud, provide guidance for security, manage services and meet the demand for hybrid cloud solutions. Customers can now leverage Intelegain's expertise and resources to plan, build and run their cloud environments.

"With the ascent of cloud computing and mobility, organizations are moving towards an ecosystem that has helped them reduce their operational costs on IT spend, minimize risk by having systems on the cloud with the possibility of scaling up and down as required. It was but natural to partner with AWS being a leader in the cloud space and give our customers to derive benefits that AWS offers ." concludes Kapil Chopra.

Visit us at: http://www.intelegain.com

Contact
Intelegain Technologies
***@intelegain.com
End
Source:
Email:***@intelegain.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share