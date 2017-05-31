 
Stellar Blue Launches New Website for Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin

Stellar Blue has recently launched a custom website for Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin
 
 
APPLETON, Wis. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Stellar Blue Technologies, a Fox Valley, Wis. based digital marketing firm, launched a new custom website for Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin. Based out of Appleton, Wis., Hand to Shoulder is a medical center with surgeons who specialize in surgeries and therapy services related to hands, wrists, elbows, and shoulders. After an interview process of several website providers, Stellar Blue was selected to create Hand to Shoulder's new, interactive website. This is Stellar Blue's first project completed for the medical center.

Upon entering the website, users are greeted with a highly-informative home page that highlights all Hand to Shoulder specialties. Users encounter a top-tier navigation bar that allows them to view registration forms, make appointments, and submit payments. The main navigation bar is fully equipped with drop-down menus that have details about the physicians, specialties, resources, therapy, and the surgical center. Also located within this main navigation bar is a FAQ section. As the user moves through the home page, they notice additional areas that touch on surgery and therapy, as well as a "Meet The Experts" section. Another section that is also easily accessible via the homepage is the Hand to Shoulder "In The News" blog. The end of the home page features patient testimonials, language assistance services, location information, and a Facebook social media icon.

"The staff from Hand to Shoulder truly was a great team to work with when it came to designing a new website," said Creative Director Greg Waters. "They needed an informative site that will instill trust in prospective patients and establishes credibility for years to come."

The custom website is built with a responsive design, supporting functional use on a variety of devices. The interactive header image is meant to immediately inspire and create engagement from the user. WordPress and blog integration make the website simple for Hand to Shoulder staff to easily update and share relevant, up-to-date information. The site also features physician spotlight pages.

Learn more at: https://www.handtoshoulderwisconsin.com/

Stellar Blue Technologies is a full-service agency for custom web design and internet marketing services. Our website development and design skills excel businesses who are in need of website redesign or those looking to begin their online presence. Go to http://www.stellarbluetechnologies.com/ for more information.

Click to Share