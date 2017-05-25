 
News By Tag
* The Summit
* Times Higher Education
* Innovation & Impact Summit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hung Hom
  Kowloon
  Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


PolyU and Times Higher Education co-host Innovation & Impact Summit

 
 
photo 1
photo 1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
The Summit
Times Higher Education
Innovation & Impact Summit

Industry:
Education

Location:
Hung Hom - Kowloon - Hong Kong

Subject:
Events

HUNG HOM, Hong Kong - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- More than 200 participants, including influential higher education and industry leaders, entrepreneurs and policy-makers around the globe, gather in Hong Kong this week to empower universities' economic and social impact through innovative research and teaching.

In the inaugural Times Higher Education (THE) Innovation & Impact Summit, co-hosted by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and THE, participants will engage in a series of thought-provoking panel discussions on best practices and case studies on how to enhance impact.

PolyU Showcase

The Summit commences today (31 May) with a PolyU Showcase, highlighting four areas of PolyU innovations with great impact on the economy and society while uplifting university-industry partnership. The four areas featured in the Showcase are:

1. Space, aviation and railway

PolyU researchers shared how they developed space, and developed optical fibre sensing system for railway monitoring and automation technologies in enhancing aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul.

2. Sustainable urban development
New technologies for developing smart cities, such as construction process simulation technology and position technologies to enhance construction safety are showcased.

3. Human-centered innovation

PolyU has applied human-centered innovation in genetics research in healthcare, and advanced solutions to the development of the garment industry. One of the impactful research on Asian head and face shapes has changed the world's perception of sizing, benefiting a host of industries that create products such as sunglasses and helmets.

4. Hospitality

PolyU has been pioneering teaching innovations in global hotel and tourism management. Participants visited the state-of-the-art hotel and hospitality laboratories and the world's first purpose-built teaching-and-research hotel, Hotel ICON.

Thought-provoking Summit discussions

On 1-2 June, participants will gain insights into how universities innovate to address the grand challenges, translate research into business and turn ideas into impact.

World-class innovators and entrepreneurs delivering keynote addresses include: Mr Charles Chen Yidan, core founder of Tencent Holdings Limited and founder of Yidan Prize; Dr Hermann Hauser, co-founder of Amadeus Capital Partners; Dr Candace Johnson, founder/co-founder SES, Loral-Teleport Europe, Europe Online, VATM, GTWN, OWNSAT, Success Europe; and Mr Greg Simon, former executive director, White House Cancer Moonshot Task Force.

For details, please visit the official website:



http://www.theworldsummitseries.com/events/innovation-imp...





(End)

*****

Press Contact          :          Ms Denise Wong

         Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs Office, PolyU

Telephone          :          (852) 3400 2131/ 9842 6002
E-mail          :          denise.wf.wong@polyu.edu.hk

Contact
Ms Denise Wong
Communications and Public Affairs Office, PolyU
***@polyu.edu.hk
End
Source:
Email:***@polyu.edu.hk
Posted By:***@polyu.edu.hk Email Verified
Tags:The Summit, Times Higher Education, Innovation & Impact Summit
Industry:Education
Location:Hung Hom - Kowloon - Hong Kong
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share