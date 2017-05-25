News By Tag
Michael T. Renaud with Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC to Speak at TKG's Event
The Knowledge Group has announced today that Michael T. Renaud will speak at webcast entitled: "The Upshot of Alice Storm and Its Implications on Patent Law LIVE Webcast." This event is scheduled for June 7, 2017 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (ET).
About Michael T. Renaud
Michael Renaud is the Division Head for the Intellectual Property Section at Mintz Levin. He is an experienced litigator known for his business approach to creating value in patent assets. His success on behalf of clients comes from his ability to identify the value drivers in a portfolio and communicate that value to competitors, investors, purchasers, licensees, counsel, judges, and juries. One of Michael's most recent victories includes a successful argument at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on behalf of client NextGen, in which he argued to preserve the District Court decision in Preservation Wellness Technologies, LLC v. NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, (E.D. Tex – 2:15-cv-01562)
Event Synopsis:
The US Supreme Court's decision on Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International has created a dramatic effect on the validity of computer-related patents. Trends on "Alice Storm" have continued and become more entrenched. An uptick in the number of Section 101 decisions is seen with about 70% of patents being invalidated. With no clear guidance from the Supreme Court, lower courts are at times uncertain on how to distinguish an abstract idea from an inventive concept. Moreover, a large number of patent applications have been rejected by the USPTO under Alice.
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will discuss the latest trends following the Alice Storm. They will provide an in-depth analysis of the impact brought by the Alice decision to patent infringement litigations and patent applications. Speakers will also offer strategies to overcome the aftermath of the Alice Storm.
Some of the major topics covered in this course are:
§ The 'Alice Storm' – An Overview
§ Significant Changes and Challenges
§ Court Approach
§ USPTO Application of Alice
§ Recent Case Laws
§ Best Strategies on Overcoming the Alice Aftermath
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
