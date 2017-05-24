News By Tag
Canon Led the Flat Pane Display Equipment Market For Q1 2017
Japan-based Canon, the top company on the list, includes lithography equipment and equipment from its subsidiary Canon Tokki. Canon Tokki is the leader in deposition equipment for OLEDs, and the company has a capacity of 180,000 panels per month and customers include Samsung Display, BOE, LG Display. Canon Tokki's supply schedule is fully booked through 1H18 and is production limited at 12 systems per year.
That limitation in supply is being ameliorated by Korea's SFA and Japan's Ulvac, each with a capacity of 30,000 panels per month.
Coherent moved up a position, growing 19.9% QoQ. COHR doesn't separate out display revenues from its advanced packaging revenues in its public disclosures so some of these revenues are for advanced packaging equipment sales. So despite the granularity in discerning growth in display versus packaging for the company, COHR is positioned to gain from both markets. All other companies listed in the table above are exclusively for display equipment.
The report projects that the LCD smartphone market to remain on a downward path amid increasing production of smartphones with OLED displays. Tablet PCs using LCDs have also stagnated since hitting 240 million units in 2014. LCD shipments area is expected to expand 1% in 2017, the slowest pace of expansion in LCD's history. Capex spend in 2017 will drop, as plant and equipment expansion will be primarily for 10.5G and above plants, built to reduce costs for the LCD TV market.
Capex spend for OLEDs will also drop. The Information Network notes that capex spend will drop from a production of 135,000 sheets/month in 2016 to 75,000 sheets/month in 2017 and further to 45,000 sheets/month in 2018.
