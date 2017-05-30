News By Tag
L.A. Wolves FC Focus On U.S. Open Cup Third Round Game vs. Orange County SC in 'Freeway Classico'
Tickets Will Be Sold at the Door ($5) for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Third Round Game at Azusa Pacific University's Cougar Soccer Complex
L.A. Wolves FC (UPSL) plays Orange County SC (USL) at Azusa Pacific University's Cougar Soccer Complex (701 E. Foothill Blvd., Azusa, CA 91702), at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Tickets are $5 and will be sold at the door only for this event. Children 8-and-under are free.
L.A. Wolves FC President Yan Skwara said, "This is going to be a great match either way but we are certainly wanting to come out on the winning end. This is the culmination of three years of work for the club to get to this point, and it feels like the stars are lined up. Coach Eric Wynalda and Assistant Coach Augie Rodriquez have done a great job molding the squad for the past 4-to-5 months. The players have put a lot of work in staying together as a unit and working hard to be the best they can be. We know OCSC is going to play hard but at the same time so are we. This will be a test for both sides and we will see who wants it more as the winner plays L.A. Galaxy in Round 4, and we know that's a game that we want to be in and not watching on TV."
L.A. Wolves FC, coached by U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer Eric Wynalda, defeated San Diego Zest FC (PDL), 4-2, in a U.S. Open Cup First Round game on Wednesday, May 10, and followed it up with a 1-0 OT victory over Chula Vista FC (USASA) in a Second Round game Wednesday, May 17.
The team recently defeated Moreno Valley FC, 4-3, in a Cal South Adult State Cup semifinal, and has won 14 of 15 games across all competitions in 2017.
Currently third in the United Premier Soccer League's Pro Premier Division Western Conference, L.A. Wolves FC (9-1-0 in UPSL) has currently won five straight games and next plays Ozzy's Laguna FC in a league fixture on Sunday, June 4.
L.A. Wolves FC
L.A. Wolves FC are an American Soccer
L.A. Wolves FC are a charter member for the UPSL (United Premier Soccer League) and compete in the Western Division. The club also manages a reserve squad and oversees L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program.
In addition, L.A. Wolves FC participates in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
info@lawolves.com
www.lawolves.com
Direct: (310) 415-5691
www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @lawolvesfc
