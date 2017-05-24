Rita Davis and Colton Ferry join IMAG's board of directors

Educators and community leaders design history and science center's future

Contact

Conric Pr & Marketing

Josh Milton

***@conricpr.com Conric Pr & MarketingJosh Milton

End

-- As part of IMAG History & Science Center's strategic vision to refine its mission and define its objectives, the recently rebranded museum has added educator Rita Davis and businessman Colton Ferry to its board of directors. Both Fort Myers natives, Davis is director of Adult & Career Education through the School District of Lee County and Ferry is managing partner at Fort Myers-based Coppin Insurance Agency."I'm very excited about anything that has to do with connecting the community with the school district," said Davis, who oversees career and technical education opportunities, including career academies and specific industry certifications, for sixth through twelfth graders, who will discover many dynamic enrichment opportunities to complement their studies at IMAG. Likewise, IMAG's programming will evolve to engage adults of all walks of life who enjoy a deeper engagement with their community, including those Davis serves as they work toward a GED or navigate English as a second language.Like Davis, Ferry has fond memories of going to the Imaginarium and Southwest Florida History Museum, which recently merged to become IMAG. He said, "Those early experiences instilled a life-long love of science and history, leading me to eventually get a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Florida. The combination of these two centers presents a wonderful opportunity to give youth and adults alike a deep understanding of Southwest Florida's culture and Earth sciences."Davis brings 13 years of experience at the School District of Lee County, including as a teacher in Dunbar, where IMAG stands poised at the edge of the proposed Midtown redevelopment project. Previously, she was employed in the private technology sector.Ferry has been helping Southwest Florida's community members with their auto, home and life insurance needs for more than a decade.IMAG Executive Director Matthew Johnson said, "We are thrilled that Rita and Colton have brought their talent and energy to help chart the future of a local institution that had such an influence, although formerly as two separate museums, over their own career aspirations. Our growing board is diverse but united in its enthusiasm for reaching more and more children and adults with the transformative storytelling power that science and history together can bring."Davis and Ferry join Chair Jon Ellsworth of Enterprise Holdings, Past Chair Jonathan Romine of EnSite, Inc.; Vice Chair Carlos Kelly of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt PA.; Treasurer Jennifer Powers of Chico's FAS Inc.; Secretary Denise Weisinger of GMA Architects & Planners and directors: Jeff Bayer of Signarama Fort Myers; History Professor Erik Carlson of Florida Gulf Coast University; Britt Gravley of Bernard Anthony Salon; Derrick Isaac of Goldstein, Buckley, Cechman, Rice & Purtz, P.A.; Kathryn Kelly of the Heights Foundation; Shamie Kelly, Fort Myers native; David Miller of the Chamber of Southwest Florida; and Matt Simmons of Maxwell, Hendry & Simmons LLC.The Imaginarium Science Center and the SWFL Museum of History have been under joint leadership for nearly a decade, but have now combined for a new museum experience. An immersive experience for all ages is unfolding to tell the story of Southwest Florida through the complementary lenses of history and science. Make history and blaze new trails into the future with IMAG History & Science Center! Enjoy expanded exhibits, enhanced programming and the roll-out of a conceptual plan to modernize and expand the footprint of a campus that will be the pride of the community. Visit theIMAG.org for more information.