Announcing New Version Of CloudPilot Available Thru Microsoft's Appsource Portal
New release supports migration of custom applications to Azure PaaS
CloudPilot uses static code analysis to accurately determine migration of on-premise custom built applications to Azure PaaS, IaaS, or Azure Stack. Scans are provided in a fraction of the time it would take to conduct expensive manual assessments. CloudPilot scanned a custom-built application for a F50 customer with over 436,000 lines of code including database scripts, in 8 minutes and 37 seconds. The scan identified 129 changes, down to the line of code, that needed to be made for the application to migrate to Azure PaaS, and provided estimates in terms of person hours required to complete the migration. CloudPilot also provides developers with sample code they can use, links to authoritative guidance, and security and compliance recommendations.
According to the CEO and Co-Founder Marc Pinotti, "A typical developer can scan around 10,000 lines of code in 3 days, assuming they know the underlying application and have a solid understanding of Azure PaaS. For this F50 application, the estimated time would have been 129 person-days to manually scan the existing apps for changes needed to migrate to Azure PaaS. CloudPilot provided that in just minutes, saving the customer hundreds of thousands of dollars in estimation costs alone. The productivity benefit of providing developers with sample code they can 'cut and paste' for the migration, combined with links to authoritative guidance, as well as security and compliance reports, is incalculable."
• CloudPilot: Uses static code analysis to accurately determine Azure PaaS & IaaS migration costs in a fraction of the time, it would take with expensive manual assessments. Identifies code changes that need to be made for the application to run in Azure PaaS, IaaS, or Stack, down to the line of code, while providing sample code for remediation, links to authoritative guidance, and direction on application security and compliance, for demo and free trial click here (https://appsource.microsoft.com/
About UnifyCloud LLC
Based in Redmond, Wash., UnifyCloud is a rapidly growing Global SI and MSP provider, with a development and operations center in Noida, India. The company ranked #353 on the Inc. 5000 list for 2015. UnifyCloud is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a Tier 1 Cloud Services Provider. For more information, visit www.unifycloud.com or contact us at press@unifycloud.com
