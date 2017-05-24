 
Industry News





UPSL National Player Of The Week: FC Boulder's Alex Dickerson

FCB Center Back Scored Game-Winner In Crucial Matchup vs. Indios Denver FC
 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- FC Boulder center back Alex Dickerson has been named UPSL National Player of the Week. The Boulder, Colo., native scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Indios Denver FC on Sunday, May 28.

Dickerson started and played 90 minutes FC Boulder (5-3-2 overall), which kept pace for a playoff spot in the UPSL's packed Colorado Conference table with the win.

A former youth player in the FC Boulder Academy before going on to play at University of Colorado, Dickerson is now FC Boulder's captain and has three goals this season.

The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

2017 WINNERS

WEEK 1 – Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
WEEK 2 – Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 3 – Adan Coronado (Santa Ana Winds FC)
WEEK 4 – Gevorg Karpetyan (L.A. Highlanders FC)
WEEK 5 – Christian Esnal (Ozzy's Laguna FC)
WEEK 6 – German Alfaro (Strikers FC South Coast)
WEEK 7 – Edwin Borboa (La Maquina FC)
WEEK 8 – Colin Clark (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 9 – Lorenzo Vasquez (Real San Jose)
WEEK 10 – Moe Abboushi (Anaheim Legacy FC)
WEEK 11 – Pedro Hernandez (Colorado Springs FC)
WEEK 12 – Marlon Diaz (Magic Valley FC)
WEEK 13 – Alex Dickerson (FC Boulder)

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Source:United Premier Soccer League
