Galileoscopes & Solar Filters Available for August 2017 Solar Eclipse 1 2 Galileoscope Educational Telescope Kit. Photo © 2015 Joson Images. Rainbow Symphony solar filter on Galileoscope. Photo by Rick Fienberg. KENOSHA, Wis. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Galileoscope is now offering Galileoscope telescope and optics kits bundled with ISO-certified safe solar filters from Rainbow Symphony. This combination is perfect for the August 21, 2017, solar eclipse — for individuals, schools, clubs, libraries, museums, planetariums, science centers, and camps. Bundles of six kits and six solar filters are specially priced at $250 plus shipping and can be ordered directly at



The Galileoscope (



Rainbow Symphony's solar filters are made from black polymer certified to meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard for direct observation of the Sun. When placed over the front end of the Galileoscope, the filter produces a safe and comfortably bright yellow-orange image of the Sun in the eyepiece. During the partial phases of the August 21st solar eclipse across America (



Inventory of Galileoscope kits with solar filters is available now, and delivery times are one to two weeks within the USA. For more information about how to order, visit



