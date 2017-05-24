 

Traffic Alert Issued for Winfield/Woodbine (South Carroll Co. Area) on June 18th, 2017 for Meals on Wheels "Tri to Win" Sprint Triathlon

Carroll County MD: Traffic Alert for Winfield/Woodbine (South Carroll Co. Area)
WESMINSTER, Md. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Westminster, MD –  between 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland will be hosting a sprint triathlon consisting of bicyclists and runners/walkers departing, and returning to, the South Carroll Swim Club (1900 West Liberty Rd., Westminster, MD 21157).

Motorists are advised that participants will utilize the following roads as the route for the event: MD 26 (Liberty Rd.); to right on MD 27 (Ridge Rd); to right on Nicodemus Rd.; to right on Salem Bottom Rd.; to right on Bloom Rd.; to left on Sams Creek Rd.; to right on Salem Bottom Rd.; to right on MD 26 (Liberty Rd.); and, return into the South Carroll Swim.  The roads will remain open to traffic, however motorists should use caution and be aware of these other roadway users.

Also, motorists should be aware of and comply with any traffic control and directions provided by the Carroll County Sheriff's Department.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to avoid delays.  Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland thanks motorists for their patience and cooperation and reminds them to use caution while driving through these areas.

https://www.mealsonwheelsmd.org/sprint-tri

Contact:

Leslie Puzio, Race Director

Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland Sprint Triathlon

PH: 240-578-0342 (cell)

Email: leslie@racinemultisports.com

