Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland Father's Day Triathlon

200 Triathletes to Raise Awareness of Senior Hunger in Maryland
 
Du-Guide-Redux-lr_Page_01
BALTIMORE - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- MOWCM's Father's Day Race Challenges Athletes to
End Senior Hunger at the South Carroll Swim Club

Father's Day, Sunday June 18th:  This annual Father's Day Sprint Triathlon and the added Sprint Duathlon is held at the South Carroll Swim Club in Carroll County, Maryland. Athletes of all levels are encouraged to attend and there are many ways to participate. The two events are excellent for first-timers and experienced racers to compete in a family-friendly, enthusiastic and well-supported event.

Stephanie Archer-Smith, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland declared, "To see an entire community rally around the cause of fighting senior hunger is a powerful, positive sign of the general concern around this issue. We serve over 1 million meals annually, 25,000 of those in Carroll County alone. Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland is gratified to see such a large turnout for this family-friendly event, year after year."

The Sprint Triathlon includes a 400-Meter Swim featuring a great outdoor competition pool, and the 14-Mile Bike Ride and a 3-Mile Run showcasing the scenic and rolling countryside of southern Carroll County, Maryland. The races begin at 7:00a.m. sharp on Sunday morning at the South Carroll Swim Club. Club Director, Tom Straehle, says, "the event gives families a chance to preview the facilities at our club…indeed, participants and their families are welcome to enjoy the club after the race is over."

  Ken Racine, Executive for Racine Multi-Sports, a sports event management firm, points out that, "After the addition last year of the Sprint Duathlon featuring a 1.8-Mile Run, a 14-Mile Bike Ride and a
3-Mile Run we have seen a positive response from newer athletes.
The 14-Mile Bike Ride and the 3-Mile Run are the same courses used for the Triathlon. That opens up the competition to an entirely different set of athletes. We are proud to support Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland's efforts to grow local support for this race." About Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland

Athletes of all levels are encouraged to attend, there are many ways to participate. More information regarding the entry fees and procedures can be found at the following website: www.mealsonwheelsmd.org/sprint-tri

The Event also highlights the need to fight senior hunger in Central Maryland. Carroll County has seen steady growth in the number of seniors enrolling in the Meals on Wheels Home Delivery Program. Many athletes have begun to set up personal fundraising efforts to support the work of Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland.

About Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland

Founded in 1960, Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland is a non-profit organization that enables homebound seniors and disabled individuals to eat well and remain in their own homes in Central Maryland.  A dedicated staff and volunteer corps prepare and deliver nearly one million nutritious meals each year.  The organization also provides grocery shopping and other community connections to help individuals maintain their independence and age with grace and dignity.  To learn more about Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland and their programs, visit:  www.mealsonwheelsmd.org or call 410-558-0932.

