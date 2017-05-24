News By Tag
Educational Bus Transportation Driver Deanna Jankowski Named "Nassau NYAPT Driver Of The Year"
"Each year, the Nassau NYAPT Chapter recognizes professionals like Deanna Jankowski who are on the front line of providing exemplary school bus transportation service to our community," observed Wright. "Drivers like Deanna are charged with transporting the world's most precious cargo, our future. They perform their duties with the utmost concern for our students' safety and welfare. For this we recognize and honor Deanna today in naming her Driver of the Year."
Linda Scarano, Assistant Supervisor of Transportation with the Wantagh School District, nominated Jankowski for the award, noting, "Deanna has shown tremendous dedication in her role as lead bus driver for the Wantagh School District. Her attendance record is impeccable – it is hard to recollect one day that she has been out. Her driving record is just as impeccable. Her knowledge of the roads and routes has been a tremendous help with the district's task of routing and timing. She is always willing and ready to answer any questions or resolve any issues that arise. She always has a smile on her face, and her enthusiasm is contagious. She is an exceptional asset to the Wantagh School District on a daily basis."
A longtime school bus driver, Jankowski oversees the activities of all the men and women who drive on Educational Bus Transportation's 29 different Wantagh School District routes. In addition to Wantagh, Educational Bus Transportation provides student transportation services to school districts in both Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
Educational Bus Transportation President Sean Corr concluded, "It is a privilege to know Deanna and to have her driving for Educational Bus. She is a complete professional, a wonderful human being, and someone who is very deserving of this award. Congratulations from all of us at Educational Bus."
Educational Bus Transportation is a member of The Trans Group family of bus companies. Headquartered in Spring Valley, New York, The Trans Group employs over 1,700 individuals and is comprised of 11 school and public transit operations serving lower New York State and Long Island. The company is actively involved in the school bus industry on a state and national level. For more information, please visit www.thetransgroup.com.
PHOTO CAPTION: Educational Bus Transportation school bus driver Deanna Jankowski (second from left) is named "Driver of the Year" at the annual Nassau Chapter luncheon of the New York Association for Pupil Transportation (NYAPT). Joining Jankowski to present the award are (left to right) Wantagh UFSD Assistant Supervisor of Transportation Linda Scarano, who nominated Jankowski; NYAPT Nassau Chapter President-Elect Jamie Reinke; and NYAPT Nassau Chapter President Keyana Wright.
