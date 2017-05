JUST ONE DAY Pet Adopt-a-thon adds Pet Food Drive for June 11, 2017

Brandon Honda is one of 11 area auto Morgan Auto Group dealerships and 21 rescue groups participating

Anna Cooke and John Marazzi, organizers of pet adopt-a-thon

Media Contact

Brandon Honda

813-664-1234

***@brandonhonda.com Brandon Honda813-664-1234

End

-- The organizers of JUST ONE DAY Pet Adopt-a-thon to be held on June 11, 2017 ask the public to bring unopened pet food to the event to donate to participating animal shelters and rescue organizations. Morgan Auto Group andmagazine will hold their third pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11 auto dealerships throughout Tampa, Gainesville, Ocala, Wesley Chapel, and Lake City to help promote rescue pet adoptions and reduce euthanasias for just one day.Volunteers from 21 rescue groups, shelters and animal services will participate, introducing families to adoptable pets and processing adoption applications. Each dealership hopes to fill a truck with unopened bags and cans of dog/puppy and cat/kitten foods.Participating Morgan Auto Group dealerships are:- 5151 Clark Rd., Sarasota 34233 - Manatee County Animal Services and Tender Hearts Charities.- 9209 East Adamo Drive, Tampa 33619 - Florida Poodle Rescue and Pug Rescue of Florida.- 10715 U.S. 19, Port Richey, FL 34668 - Dalmatian Rescue of Tampa Bay and Elizabeth Animal Rescue Sanctuary (E.A.R.S.).- 2101 N. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32609 - Alachua County Humane Society and Second Chance Rescue.- 3801 N. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32609 - Gainesville Pet Rescue.- 1800 SW College Rd., Ocala, FL 34471 - SPCA of Ocala, with special guest Molly, the dog who helped change the animal abuser law in Marion County, now known as "Molly's Law."- 26645 SR 56, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 - Lost Angels, On The Wings Of Angels Rescue (OWAR), and Pasco County Animal Services.- 2588 West US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055 - Humane Society of Lake City (dogs and cats).- 3001 U.S. 19, Holiday, FL 34691 - Skyway Dachshund, Venice Doberman Rescue, and VIP Rescue Florida.- 1101 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa, FL 33612 - Furever Yours Pet Rescue (bigger dogs), Husky Haven (Generally don't bark), and Maxx & Me Rescue (bigger, calmer dogs).- 3737 N. Main St, Gainesville, FL 32609 - Helping Hands Pet Rescue.For more information, contact Editor-In-Chief Anna Cooke ofat 727.214.7453 or visit www.thenewbarker.com . For the most updated listing of participating organizations, visit https://www.morganautogroup.com/ news/ or www.JohnMarazzi.com.