 
News By Tag
* Morgan Auto Group
* Pet Food Drive
* Rescue Pet Adoptions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524

JUST ONE DAY Pet Adopt-a-thon adds Pet Food Drive for June 11, 2017

Brandon Honda is one of 11 area auto Morgan Auto Group dealerships and 21 rescue groups participating
 
 
Anna Cooke and John Marazzi, organizers of pet adopt-a-thon
Anna Cooke and John Marazzi, organizers of pet adopt-a-thon
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Morgan Auto Group
* Pet Food Drive
* Rescue Pet Adoptions

Industry:
* Pets

Location:
* Tampa - Florida - US

TAMPA, Fla. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The organizers of JUST ONE DAY Pet Adopt-a-thon to be held on June 11, 2017 ask the public to bring unopened pet food to the event to donate to participating animal shelters and rescue organizations. Morgan Auto Group and The New Barker magazine will hold their third pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11 auto dealerships throughout Tampa, Gainesville, Ocala, Wesley Chapel, and Lake City to help promote rescue pet adoptions and reduce euthanasias for just one day.

Volunteers from 21 rescue groups, shelters and animal services will participate, introducing families to adoptable pets and processing adoption applications. Each dealership hopes to fill a truck with unopened bags and cans of dog/puppy and cat/kitten foods.

Participating Morgan Auto Group dealerships are:

BMW of Sarasota - 5151 Clark Rd., Sarasota 34233 - Manatee County Animal Services and Tender Hearts Charities.

Brandon Honda - 9209 East Adamo Drive, Tampa 33619 - Florida Poodle Rescue and Pug Rescue of Florida.

Ford of Port Richey - 10715 U.S. 19, Port Richey, FL 34668 - Dalmatian Rescue of Tampa Bay and Elizabeth Animal Rescue Sanctuary (E.A.R.S.).

Gainesville Buick and GMC - 2101 N. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32609 - Alachua County Humane Society and Second Chance Rescue.

Honda of Gainesville - 3801 N. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32609 - Gainesville Pet Rescue.

Honda of Ocala - 1800 SW College Rd., Ocala, FL 34471 - SPCA of Ocala, with special guest Molly, the dog who helped change the animal abuser law in Marion County, now known as "Molly's Law."

MINI of Wesley Chapel - 26645 SR 56, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 - Lost Angels, On The Wings Of Angels Rescue (OWAR), and Pasco County Animal Services.

Rountree Moore Ford Lincoln - 2588 West US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055 - Humane Society of Lake City (dogs and cats).

Sun Toyota - 3001 U.S. 19, Holiday, FL 34691 - Skyway Dachshund, Venice Doberman Rescue, and VIP Rescue Florida.

Toyota of Tampa Bay - 1101 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa, FL 33612 - Furever Yours Pet Rescue (bigger dogs), Husky Haven (Generally don't bark), and Maxx & Me Rescue (bigger, calmer dogs).

Volkswagen of Gainesville - 3737 N. Main St, Gainesville, FL 32609 - Helping Hands Pet Rescue.

For more information, contact Editor-In-Chief Anna Cooke of The New Barker at 727.214.7453 or visit www.thenewbarker.com. For the most updated listing of participating organizations, visit https://www.morganautogroup.com/news/ or www.JohnMarazzi.com.

Media Contact
Brandon Honda
813-664-1234
***@brandonhonda.com
End
Source:
Email:***@brandonhonda.com
Tags:Morgan Auto Group, Pet Food Drive, Rescue Pet Adoptions
Industry:Pets
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brandon Honda News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share