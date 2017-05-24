News By Tag
JUST ONE DAY Pet Adopt-a-thon adds Pet Food Drive for June 11, 2017
Brandon Honda is one of 11 area auto Morgan Auto Group dealerships and 21 rescue groups participating
Volunteers from 21 rescue groups, shelters and animal services will participate, introducing families to adoptable pets and processing adoption applications. Each dealership hopes to fill a truck with unopened bags and cans of dog/puppy and cat/kitten foods.
Participating Morgan Auto Group dealerships are:
BMW of Sarasota - 5151 Clark Rd., Sarasota 34233 - Manatee County Animal Services and Tender Hearts Charities.
Brandon Honda - 9209 East Adamo Drive, Tampa 33619 - Florida Poodle Rescue and Pug Rescue of Florida.
Ford of Port Richey - 10715 U.S. 19, Port Richey, FL 34668 - Dalmatian Rescue of Tampa Bay and Elizabeth Animal Rescue Sanctuary (E.A.R.S.).
Gainesville Buick and GMC - 2101 N. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32609 - Alachua County Humane Society and Second Chance Rescue.
Honda of Gainesville - 3801 N. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32609 - Gainesville Pet Rescue.
Honda of Ocala - 1800 SW College Rd., Ocala, FL 34471 - SPCA of Ocala, with special guest Molly, the dog who helped change the animal abuser law in Marion County, now known as "Molly's Law."
MINI of Wesley Chapel - 26645 SR 56, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 - Lost Angels, On The Wings Of Angels Rescue (OWAR), and Pasco County Animal Services.
Rountree Moore Ford Lincoln - 2588 West US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055 - Humane Society of Lake City (dogs and cats).
Sun Toyota - 3001 U.S. 19, Holiday, FL 34691 - Skyway Dachshund, Venice Doberman Rescue, and VIP Rescue Florida.
Toyota of Tampa Bay - 1101 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa, FL 33612 - Furever Yours Pet Rescue (bigger dogs), Husky Haven (Generally don't bark), and Maxx & Me Rescue (bigger, calmer dogs).
Volkswagen of Gainesville - 3737 N. Main St, Gainesville, FL 32609 - Helping Hands Pet Rescue.
For more information, contact Editor-In-Chief Anna Cooke of The New Barker at 727.214.7453 or visit www.thenewbarker.com. For the most updated listing of participating organizations, visit https://www.morganautogroup.com/
