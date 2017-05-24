News By Tag
Keri Systems welcomes new National Sales Manager
Hendricks brings a a long history of integrated system sales and sales management to the position, having installed and serviced a large cross-section of major access control manufacturer's systems.
Prior to his work with Keri Systems, Hendricks worked with a major integrator in the Southeast and sold both Keri and many other access control products, often handling large integration with enterprise-level products. He officially came on board with Keri Systems ten years ago, and succesfully managed and grew the Southeast United States Region.
After the tragic death of our National Sales Manager in the Northeast, Hendricks relocated to the area and assumed the role of Northeast Regional manager. As the Northeast territory represents Keri's largest dealer and revenue base in the Continental U.S., this amounted to a very challenging position. However, Hendricks steadily grew the territory and gained broad acceptance and praise from his Reps and constituents.
Throughout all his years with Keri Systems, Hendricks has managed every State and territory over the Eastern half of the United States (http://www.kerisys.com/
"The decision to move Ed into a National Sales Management position has already been met with broad acceptance and praise," Says Vince Deiuliis, Director of Sales and Marketing, "This puts our strongest Sales Management Resource in direct contact with our extended, National sales organization and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of Keri Systems to within reach of our active sales force."
