News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dynamics NAV Consultant Jobs Available in Dublin
Sysco are actively hiring consultants and developers NOW for Microsoft Dynamics AX, NAV and CRM. As Ireland's largest Microsoft Dynamics Partner, we're always on the look-out for great talent.
We operate Dynamics AX, NAV and CRM practices. Our customers include leading distribution and manufacturing companies, service focused organisations and public sector.
Due to an increasing number of customers, we are looking to recruit an experienced NAV Consultant to service both our existing client base and new customer implementations.
The Role
The Consultant role will include the following responsibilities:
- Scoping business requirements through analysis and design
- Implement solutions effectively and efficiently in line with Sysco's project methodology
- Liaise with other Sysco Professional Services staff and Microsoft Support staff in the diagnosis and resolution of support issues
- Manage successful relationships with all clients
The Person
The ideal candidate will have experience of delivering exceptional levels of client service, ideally with a proven track record within MS Dynamics NAV projects. You should have experience with manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and service industry verticals.
The Dynamics NAV consultant should be a highly motivated individual with excellent communication skills, with the ability to work in a fast paced team environment. Ideally you will be based in Ireland but should be prepared to travel and work onsite for the majority of our individual projects.
Package
A competitive salary will be offered according to experience. Sysco also offer a range of other company benefits, including car allowance and performance related bonus.
For further information on this vacancy please apply on http://www.sysco-
Contact
David Reid
***@sysco-software.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse