Oak Brook School to Launch Allen Location
No longer will Allen families have to choose between affordable quality childcare and a superior educational program for their children. Oak Brook School prides itself on teaching the "whole child". All age groups will have a focus on well-rounded and purposeful learning. All aspects of development are taken into consideration when curriculum is planned; from academics, emotional and social development to purposeful play. McGraw-Hill curriculum which is used in local ISDs will be introduced in Preschool, Pre K and Private Kindergarten classes.
McGraw-Hill based learning lays the foundations needed for future academic success. Oak Brook School's graduates continue into local ISDs with confidence and success because they have completed a program that is academically advanced and modeled after what the children will experience when they enter Elementary School. OBS's Pre K program is actually a Kindergarten level program; so, children will begin their ISD experience with a definite advantage.
The need for more traditional early education centers in the Allen area is at the heart of Oak Brook School Owner Dolly Vishwanath's decision to change the curriculum and learning philosophy of the school. "The majority of the kids in Early Childhood Education facilities end up in the public school system, and the McGraw-Hill curriculum is what is followed by a lot of the local ISDs," explains Vishwanath. "We know Allen and Plano use McGraw-Hill. We are certain that by implementing this new curriculum and traditional philosophy and exposing our children to it early on in Preschool, Pre-K and Private Kindergarten they will be that much more adaptable to the learning style when they get to the elementary level and join the local ISD." Oak Brook School Allen also provides freshly prepared meals daily and never serves prepackaged meals to students.
Current and community parents are invited to attend an open house celebrating the launch of Oak Brook School in Allen on Thursday, June 15th from 6:30-8pm. The school is located at 550 Trinity Drive, Allen, TX 75002. For more information, call 214-383-5093 or email the center Director at destiny.f@oakbrookschool.com.
Dolly and her husband Sanjay have owned the school since 2015. They also operate the successful Oak Brook School in Murphy which utilizes the McGraw-Hill learning curriculum. They have lived in Allen for over 6 years with their two daughters ages 8 and 6 years.
Visit Oak Brook School online at http://www.oakbrookschool.com
