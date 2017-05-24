News By Tag
Entertainment Schedule Set For Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia, Thursday through Sunday
Plethora Of Ongoing Live Shows, Trivia, Giveaways On Show Stages Provide Wizard World Fans With Non-Stop Entertainment All Weekend Long
"We want Wizard World Philadelphia attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs,"
Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia entertainment lineup are:
· Hypnotist Eric Mina daring audiences to dream with this comedy hypnosis show (Friday and Saturday)
· Rock It Man Entertainment Dueling Pianos (Thursday and Sunday)
Illuminated weapons experts Rogue Alliance demonstrating stage combat (Saturday and Sunday)
· White Wedding band playing 80's tribute music (Saturday)
· The Zings, Philadelphia's popular pop cover band (Saturday)
· Lou Dotolli performing the Sinatra songbook (Friday)
· Ari Paul with a variety of magic tricks (Friday)
· Venriloquist Scott Capri (Friday)
· Britishmania, a Beatles tribute band (Thursday)
· The Honey Taps, a professional song-and-dance group paying homage to chorus girls of the 30's and 40's (Friday)
Chris Stevens Band, covering 35+ years of everything from classic rock to country (Friday)
· The WMD's cover band (Sunday)
· Master Pagano's Red Dragon Martial Arts, mixing the various skills of martial arts and karate (Saturday)
· Philadelphia Insectarium & Butterfly Pavilion, showcasing the superpowers of insects in a living-panel presentation (Saturday)
· DJ spinning all weekend
· Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event, including trivia and giveaways right from the entertainment stage
· An array of Kids programming all day Saturday and Sunday, including costume contests both days!
The full schedule of entertainment and programming can be found at http://wizardworld.com/
The entertainment offerings supplement a top-flite celebrity lineup which includes Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman, The Social Network), Chuck Norris (The Delta Force, "Walker, Texas Ranger"), John Cusack (Say Anything…, Better off Dead…), Gene Simmons (KISS Frontman), Famke Janssen (X-Men, GoldenEye), Paul Bettany (A Beautiful Mind, The Avengers), Guardians of the Galaxy stars Michael Rooker ("The Walking Dead") and Sean Gunn ("Gilmore Girls") and the "Riverdale" foursome of K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse and many others. The event marks Wizard World's 18th annual show in Philadelphia and the seventh on Wizard World's 2017 calendar.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The seventh event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, June 1, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, June 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Philadelphia, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
