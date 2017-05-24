 
ICFAI Emerge as a Victorious in International Case Writing Competition

ICFAI wins international case writing competitionin the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) Case Writing Competition 2016.
 
 
HYDERABAD, India - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- 'Conflicting Business Approaches of Two Generations: The Otsuka Family Showdown', CASE study of ICFAI written by Professor Debapratim Purkayastha and Ranjana Tiwari has won in the 'Family Business' category in the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) Case Writing Competition 2016.

Every year European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) organizes the competition, a global membership organization and accreditation body for quality & impact assessment in management, based in Brussels, Belgium. The winners of other categories included cases from reputed business schools like IMD, ESADE Business School, WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, Technical University of Munich, Singapore Management University, IIM Bangalore, etc.

The case submitted by ICFAI is about the Japan-based Otsuka Kagu Ltd, which witnessed a full-blown fight between the founder Katsuhisa Otsuka and his daughter Kumiko in 2015 for the control of the company. The main bone of contention was the conflicting approaches of the two generations regarding how they wanted to run the company.

About ICFAI Business School

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibs...

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8
