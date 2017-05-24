Don't let laundry take up all of your time – do it right the first time

-- The sound of your coffee, spilling on your favourite shirt. It happens to the best of us, and usually the biggest worry is whether the stain can be removed the right way and save 'loads' of time. So when you have a pesky stain, spill or grease spot, don't let laundry take up all of your time, and do it right the first time.There are some tried and tested true stain removal methods that will help you maintain and revive your clothes' colours. While it is widely accepted that all stains should be pre-treated, there are a variety of methods to take care of different stains. Here we take a look at some of the most common stains that happen in everyday life. These stains require special treatment. The Samsung Activ Dual Wash top load washer will help you ensure that stains are removed right the first time – every time!If you have children, you'll be well acquainted with mystery stains. But children are not the only ones to get them. –. The best way to treat such stains is to pre-soak them. When you immerse washable fabric in detergent and water, you give the cleanser and all its modern-day bells and whistles (the brighteners, the special crud-fighting enzymes and all the sudsy stuff) enough time to soak into the fabric and lift stains.For a basic pre-soak, fill the Activ Dual Wash built-in-sink with enough water to cover the stained item using cold water. Add a cap-full of detergent and stir it into the water until the detergent is completely dissolved. Soak the item for 30 minutes, then simply lift the sink to drop the clothing into the wash – and wash as usual.Make-up, chocolate and sweat are some of the toughest stains to remove; the best way to get rid of them is by pretreating them in the convenient sink of the Activ Dual Wash. If it's a chocolate stain, you'll want to remove the excess by running warm water from the machine's water dispenser. For other stains, like foundation or lipstick, or even sweat stains, simply pour enough detergent to cover the stain and spread the detergent with the pre-treat cap. The flexible fins of the cap can help spread the detergent over the surface of the stain as well as into the garment's fibers. Alternatively use the ribbed edges of the sink to give the garment an extra scrub. Then simply tip into the washing machine and wash as usual.We all love food! What we don't love is grease stain our favourite shirt! Simply pour detergent directly on the stains, then load the item, with the detergent directly into the Activ Dual Wash. The Magic dispenser of the Activ Dual Wash creates a powerful water vortex that dissolves detergent and disperses it evenly before the wash cycle starts. Wobble technology in the machine provides gentle fabric care without compromising washing performance. Wobble pulsator generate a dynamic, multi-directional washing flow that prevents tangles and increases washing power. The Activ Dual Wash comes with a Magic Filter that effectively gathers lint, fluff and particles that come out of your clothes, so your laundry stays cleaner, while protecting your drainage from getting clogged up.