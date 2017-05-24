News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kounopt updates inventory with the Blue Control Lenses for Extra Protection from the digital devices
Kounopt, the leading provider of eyeglasses have recently added the Blue Control Lenses to their asserts. The Blue Control Lenses helps neutralizing the blue light emitted by LCD and LED screens preventing eye fatigue and eye strain and even sleeplessness. It keeps the eyes in better condition, offering more comfortable and relaxed vision and a better contrast perception when using the above mentioned everyday digital devices.
The digital devices are being used for long hours at work and as well as for recreation. The LCD and LED computer and television screens, smartphones, tablets and GPS devices all emit a blue light, also known as high energy visible light. With the quality of such screens improving continuously, their blue light emission increases.
Early researches show that a lot of exposure to this blue light may affect your vision andcould lead to severe Eyestrain or Retina damage because once this blue light enters your eye the cornea and the lens do not filter it out and it goes right at the back of the eye. With the new range of blue control lenses Kounopt now comes up with the solution to these harmful effects of blue light on your eyes.
Kounopt intends to create the necessary comfort in the digital world with the additional Blue Control Lenses. The Blue Control Lenses helps you to combat the eye stress which occurs during or after the use of digital devices. It includes eye strain and even the cases of insomnia. Reducing the perception of blue light emitted by the digital displays the Blue control Lenses minimize the reflections and enhance the contrast. This effective protection against blue light keeps your eyes in a better condition. Blue Control Lenses are an optimal solution for people who spend long periods with digital screens, including students, video game players, young professionals and office workers.
If you are looking for more information on the product ranges of the Kounopt.com or about their any services, then visit their website (http://www.kounopt.com/
About the Company:
Kounopt.com is one of the leading providers of the quality eyeglasses, frames and sunglasses online. We provide advanced hi-tech freeform lenses using the latest machinery and software from the US and Europe. We have a huge selection of name brand eyeglasses such as Silhouette, Carrera, and Calvin Klein including thousands of discount eyeglasses. Our range of men's eyeglasses, women's eyeglasses and kids' eyeglasses cover full frames, semi-rimless and rimless eyeglasses.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse