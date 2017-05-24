The Great Stud Keith is Back with "Dance" under Live N Let Die

Hip hop music has intense rhythmic form and techniques like alliteration and rhyme. Keith with his mind-blowing talent entertains all by his "Dance" on SoundCloud.

-- Music is moonlight in the gloomy night of life. Music is the emotional life of most people. Lose yourself in music because you don't feel like explaining to what you really feel inside while hearing to music. Free your mind with the song "Dance" by the beautiful artist Keith. It is one of the best tracks that you have ever heard as it makes you to postpone all your work and listen to it while being with friends. "Dance" will actually make you to dance as it has all the elements to make you move. "Dance" is very touchy and you should listen to it."Dance" retains the banging beat and it is greatly dreamy. Make "Dance" the part of your life and enjoy every bit of it. The lyric in the song is mind-blowing as the artist requests his love to groove for him and make him feel entertained. The Chicago born artist will hypnotize your soul with his "Dance" which you will get on SoundCloud. The song is like a drug for you stealing you for the time. Live N Let Die is the label under which "Dance" falls. The great use of drum and other important equipments are found in the song.If you want to elevate your mood listen to the very song of Keith "Dance". The vibe is graceful as it stabilizes your mood and sensitizes you. Keith has showed his unparallel composition by giving a new dimension to the music. He makes flawless music which is just staggering to your mind. He showcases his versatile talent in his superb song "Dance". Keith's some other praiseworthy pieces which can drive you are "Tell Me", "Lick Read", "Squad Goin Up" and other songs. The incorporation of keyboard and drum is also entertaining. So to get in touch with the awesome artist, tune into SoundCloud for "Dance".To listen the music, Please click the following link: