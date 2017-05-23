A huge success of INBA LLM Faur-2017

The inaugural edition of INBA-LLM India Fairs was a highly successful two city event series being produced by Indian National Bar Association (INBA).

-- The inaugural edition ofwas a highly successful two city event series being produced by Indian National Bar Association (INBA). These were held on 03of May, 2017 at Hotel Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi and on 05of May, 2017 at Hotel Shangri-La, Bangalore.These landmark two city fairs were aimed at providing the perfect platform for aspiring Indian law students on one hand, and globally reputed law schools and universities from USA, Europe, New Zealand and Australia to meet and explore mutually and academically beneficial avenues of learning and growth.The following law schools were represented at these fairs: :· Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law USA· The University of Western Australia Australia· UC Hastings College of The Law USA· American University Washington College of Law USA· Birmingham Law School United Kingdom· University Of California School of Law USA· UC Davis School of Law USA· The University of New South Wales Australia· Auckland Law School New Zealand· Queen Mary University of London United Kingdom· Australian National University Australia· The Graduate Institute Switzerland· University Of Southampton United Kingdom· Manchester Metropolitan Law School United Kingdom· University Of Maine School Of Law USAA concurrent seminar was also organized giving participating overseas schools an opportunity to present and demonstrate their sterling LLM syllabi and streams, details of scholarships and grants, campus amenities, and details of their illustrious faculty and acclaimed programs to a house full of law students and legal professionals.Speaking on the sidelines of the fair, Kaviraj Singh, Secretary General, Indian National Bar Association (INBA) said "This is a platform for Indian law students and law universities across the globe to come together on the same platform. The fair has been of great help to the students in India as it is being held in cooperation with leading foreign universities"Dr. B. Bala Bhaskar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India and Mr. Anup Kumar Varshney, Joint Secretary & Legislative Counsel, Ministry of Law & Justice, Govt. of India were among the leading personalities who visited the fair in New Delhi and spent quality time with the participants. In the Bangalore edition, the Keynote Address was delivered by Mr.Senior Advocate, High Court of Karnataka and Additional Advocate General, Government of Karnataka. These two events also witnessed panel discussions on the most contemporary topics relating to global education.The event was attended in huge numbers by students from various law disciplines from across the northern and southern regions of the country. At times, they were also accompanied by their senior faculty members – thus paving way for healthy deliberations.State Bank of India – India's largest PSU Bank also contributed to the success of this event by disseminating valuable information about various student loan options to visitors.The last presentation was given by Ms. Samudra Kugel, Chief Officer, South Asia Law Initiatives, Center for International Education from University of California Davis tells the students about the US Law and how Indian Law study is different from US Law.Mr. S. Devishankar in his closing remarks thanked all the International Law Schools, Indian Law Colleges, students, Panelists and partners for being a part of this Fair and for their valuable support to making this event successful.The Fair ended with overseas law schools participants expressing their satisfaction with the quality turnout and the various networking opportunities. Good feedback from all the participants and appreciated to organizing this LLM Fair and also express their willingness to be a part of the Fair in near future. A huge applause was given to the Law Interns who worked round the Clock to make this event a Success.