INBA's 3rd annual India Privacy Summit

-- Indian National Bar Association (INBA) has announced the launch ofhttp://www.privacysummit.in/This international conference and workshop will showcase best practices and field-tested solutions for the latest privacy issues facing a wide range of businesses. The theme for the 2017 Conference isExpert speakers from India and several other countries will be invited by the Executive Committee to give keynote lectures on the most compelling topics and all issues related to data protection and privacy will be discussed at this summit.The conference program is expected to lay emphasis on critical topics such as privacy and security in a digital age, GDPR compliance challenges with specific focus on Indian IT industry, cyber security challenges, privacy audits, data protection impact assessments, privacy metrics and so on.This meeting place will also benefit the management at international level in data protection and privacy by connecting the efforts of privacy and data protection professionals from across the globe.European Privacy Association (EPA) is on board as a supporting organization. The conference, which is into its third annual run, will witness participation from general counsel from top Indian and multinational companies, leading lawyers from top law firms, foremost academicians and from corporate entities who deliver law related services to various legal services companies.INBA Secretary General Kaviraj Singh maintains that such annual conferences help achieve the association's prime goals and objectives of knowledge dissemination and networking, aside from making positive contributions to Indian legal & justice systems.