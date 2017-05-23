News By Tag
VOLANSYS Joins zigbee® alliance - Fosters Growth of IoT Ecosystem with HomeBridge & Modular IoT Gat
Powering end-to-end IoT solutions for OEMs and device manufacturers by implementing interoperable zigbee®- and dotdot-powered connected products, gateways and mobile applications using VOLANSYS IoT platforms such as HomeBridge & Modular IoT Gateway.
The zigbee® alliance is an open, non-profit association driving development of innovative, reliable and easy-to-use zigbee® standards, and has attracted 400+ innovative and well-known organizations from around the globe. The alliance promotes the worldwide adoption of zigbee® as a leading wireless mesh network, and sensing and control standard for use in consumer, commercial and industrial areas.
The membership with zigbee® alliance enables VOLANSYS to provide the latest zigbee®- and dotdot-powered IoT gateway as well as smart products that offer meaningful IoT interoperability to its customers at an accelerated development cycle. Together, alliance companies collaborate to improve the way people live and work by developing smart, easy-to-use zigbee® wireless standards that help gain more control in the IoT world through interoperability, collaboration, and unification.
"We are proud to be one among the forward-thinking organizations that represent an international movement to bring the Internet of Things to market on a universal scale. The zigbee® alliance membership enables us to collaborate with innovative industry leaders in a more in-depth manner to make zigbee®- and dotdot-supported connected products for industries such as healthcare, consumer appliances, industrial automation, semiconductors, automotive and more," said Dhruvesh Patel, CTO of VOLANSYS.
About the zigbee® alliance:
The zigbee® alliance is the foundation and future of the IoT. Established in 2002, our wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work and play. With our members' deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions, we are leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative and useful world. http://www.zigbee.org
About VOLANSYS:
VOLANSYS is a Silicon Valley-based product engineering and digital transformation company offering embedded systems, digital networking, internet of things, cloud and mobility solutions from concept to roll-out. Since 2008, VOLANSYS has been powering enterprises worldwide to engineer smart connected products and applications at a faster time to market and lower total cost of ownership.
With 50+ products implemented, 300+ employees and 9+ industry-standard reference platforms including Modular IoT Gateway and HomeBridge™, VOLANSYS is recognized as "20 Most Promising IoT Companies" by CIO Review. VOLANSYS is headquartered in the USA and in-house product design center in India. https://www.volansys.com
For more information, please contact: business@volansys.com
