 
News By Tag
* Fathers Day
* Father S Day
* Fathers Day Gifts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New River
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423


Father's Day quotes Journal Gift

101 Father's Day journal available to buy on Amazon! If you are looking for father's day gifts then try this journal for fathers.
 
 
Father's Day Journal
Father's Day Journal
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fathers Day
* Father S Day
* Fathers Day Gifts

Industry:
* Family

Location:
* New River - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Products

NEW RIVER, Ariz. - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- A new journal called "Father's Journal: Journal for Fathers: 101 Father's Quotes for the Best Father in the World (Notebook)" is now available on all Amazon stores around the world. This journal has 101 fathers' quotes with lined pages. The journal is bound to evoke emotional responses and increase bond between father and their children. The father's day quotes are specifically written by staff of "Journals For Life". There are other quotes that were said by famous people.

"Journals For Life" makes lovely journals, notebooks, and memory note books and journal for people of all walks of life including teachers, fathers, mums and dads, boys and girls. Pick up one of their journals and use them to write poetry, use them as notebooks, memoires, ideas, thoughts or anything else.

Fathers carry the weights of the world. They are the ones who are the first teachers. It's not an easy thing to do and most sons realise this fact when they become a father themselves. They often criticise their father that he has not done enough or they could have done a better job. So why not show some gratitude and give a journal with inspirational father's day quotes. This father's journal is bound to evoke sweet memories.  Show your father how much you care and love them. These pages are be used to write memories which can then be passed to their children to be cherished for long time to come.

What's covered in this "Father's Journal: Journal for Fathers: 101 Father's Quotes for the Best Father in the World (Notebook)"

101 beautiful father's quotes with
Lined pages to write

Glossy Paperback (bigger than normal, like a small book) – can kept near the bed side or can be put in a bag.

6" x 9" (15.24 x 22.86 cm) Order one today for your father this father's day...

Father's Journal: Journal for Fathers: 101 Father's Quotes for the Best Father in the World (Notebook) – on Amazon

A wonderful gift for father's day this year

USA: https://www.amazon.com/Fathers-Journal-Quotes-Father-Note...

UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Fathers-Journal-Quotes-Father-No...
End
Source:Journals For Life
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Fathers Day, Father S Day, Fathers Day Gifts
Industry:Family
Location:New River - Arizona - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
YouBihar News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

May 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share