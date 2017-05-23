 
News By Tag
* Affordablebooks
* ADLE International
* Mobile App
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423


Affordable Books Mobile App Now in Google Play

Three weeks after it's major announcement with Affordable Books Mobile App on Apple Itunes, the android version on Google Play is finally here.
 
 
affordabook
affordabook
SAN FRANCISCO - May 28, 2017 - PRLog -- le App Now Live With Google Play
Affordable Books Even To Limited Earners · 13:10 26 May 2017

Can't believe it's been 3 weeks since we launched our first Mobile App "Affordable Books" with Apple ITunes. A day after our 2nd Mobile App "Usedbooksworld" goes live on Apple ITunes, the Android version of "Affordable Books" goes live...

"https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appswiz.affordablebooks"

"We're very excited to now be in the app store! Our app has been designed with you in mind - focusing on giving you a better user experience. It allows you to easily stay up to date with everything we've got going on, communicate with us at the touch of a finger, and even receive notifications from us for all the latest happenings. Download us now and check out our brand new application today!"

Last week, http://www.adleinternational.co alos release it's second major Mobile App for http://www.usedbooksworld.com at the Apple Itunes Store. With a well improved version with thousands of books using the partner apps with shopify.

"We believe that our partnership with Shopify's Partner App's had been a big contribution to the continous development of our mobile applications. We are looking forward for the next app for http://www.affordablebookdeals.com". quoted fron it's founder, http://www.lifeandtimesofalexesguerra.com

Media Contact
Carlos Rodiriguez
Director of Sales and Marketing
4158745637
***@adleinternational.com
End
Source:
Email:***@adleinternational.com
Posted By:***@adleinternational.com Email Verified
Tags:Affordablebooks, ADLE International, Mobile App
Industry:Books
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ADLE International PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

May 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share