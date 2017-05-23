News By Tag
Affordable Books Mobile App Now in Google Play
Three weeks after it's major announcement with Affordable Books Mobile App on Apple Itunes, the android version on Google Play is finally here.
Affordable Books Even To Limited Earners · 13:10 26 May 2017
Can't believe it's been 3 weeks since we launched our first Mobile App "Affordable Books" with Apple ITunes. A day after our 2nd Mobile App "Usedbooksworld"
"We're very excited to now be in the app store! Our app has been designed with you in mind - focusing on giving you a better user experience. It allows you to easily stay up to date with everything we've got going on, communicate with us at the touch of a finger, and even receive notifications from us for all the latest happenings. Download us now and check out our brand new application today!"
Last week, http://www.adleinternational.co alos release it's second major Mobile App for http://www.usedbooksworld.com at the Apple Itunes Store. With a well improved version with thousands of books using the partner apps with shopify.
"We believe that our partnership with Shopify's Partner App's had been a big contribution to the continous development of our mobile applications. We are looking forward for the next app for http://www.affordablebookdeals.com". quoted fron it's founder, http://www.lifeandtimesofalexesguerra.com
