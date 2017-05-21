News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Guided Implants: The most efficient way to dental health
Guided implant surgery offers many advantages for accurate, safe, and predictable dental implant placement. Despite these benefits, the use of guided implant surgery has remained rare. So why is this modality not being used enough? Numerous answers can be considered, including the need to purchase, learn software, and engage a third party in planning the case; the cost of the software and guide; in short, the process of learning this technique is not something every dentist wants to take the time to learn.
Guided implant placements are fast, accurate and painless. It starts by taking a scan of either the upper or lower jaw depending where the implant will be placed. From the scan, the doctor can create a guide stent. Is a flat plastic form that's overlaid on the patient's teeth. Allows the doctor to place the implant in the exact position where it should be. Every case is different, and at Trust Dental Care we want our customers to know they matter to us, that's why we implement this technique to fill your dental implant needs in the most efficient way possible.
Surgical navigation as a technology and a commercially available implant placement system have been available since 2002 in the United States.This technology might provide many of the answers to the limitations of surgical guides and increase the use of guided surgery in practice.
Guided implant placement is not the standard of care but is rapidly becoming the standard for excellence regarding safe and precise implant placement. It necessitates 3D radiographic datasets before treatment initiation. Although not technically considered a standard of care, we pride ourselves on having the most innovative techniques and equipment that make this procedure available for you. We are proud to be using state-of-the-
Use of digital implant planning requires a series of steps, all of which are necessary to make a precise plan that will utilize surgical guides. Correct employment of virtual planning minimizes surgical risks, especially for less-experienced surgeons. Virtual surgery will always result in better understanding of patient-specific factors. If during planning, an implant is placed too close to vital structures or adjacent teeth or is impeding on other vital structures, the software alerts the surgeon of the problem and the implant can be repositioned to eliminate potential risk.
Use of digital planning also allows the dental team to visualize and approve the final prosthetic plan. The dentist can tweak implant location and inclination before implant placement. Similarly, the dental laboratory technician can provide input and help avoid hidden planning pitfalls.
Another benefit of using guided implant surgery is implant placement using flapless surgery.
Minimizes patient discomfort, decreases surgical time and assures the implants are placed in the best restorative position. Clearly, using guided surgery with appropriate planning improves prosthetic outcomes and minimizes the possibility of patient injury.
Like we stated before, no other Dentist in Tijuana, or any Dentist in Mexico for that matter, offers this treatment at such an affordable price. Mexico Dental Implants have never been at this level, and we keep improving the service you get, competing with the best clinics not only in the US but the world. Is because not only can you get the highest quality materials and attention while getting, let's say, a new crown with us; but you can get them done with the most advanced German engineered machinery in as little as five minutes. Combined with this new technique, you won't have to worry about getting the quality treatment you need. Mexico Dental Implants are your best option today.
Dr. Cirenia Aparicio Miranda is the first and only US licensed dentist of Hispanic descent to be accredited by the AACD in all its history. And she is proud to be their only Mexico dentist; this is why she maintains the standards that make her your best option for Dental Implants in Mexico.
For more information visit https://trustdentalcare.com/
Media Contact
Dr. Cirenia Aparicio Miranda
info@trustdentalcare.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse