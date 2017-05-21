Singer-songwriter Lyric releases debut LP 'Hear It'

Lyric

-- The singer and songwriter of R&B known as Lyric has released her debut LP album, "Hear It." The record contains ten original tracks for an approximate total listening time of forty minutes. Like all of Lyric's evocative art, it has been proudly published on Bearze's World of Music Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.)independent record label without the support of the corporate music industry. Founded on solid back beats and mellow bass lines, boasting catchy melodies, and showcasing the talents of one of Denver, CO's most ambitious creative minds, "Hear It" is an inspiration for lovers of contemporary R&B music everywhere.Lyric cites as main influences a wide array of legends, including Aaliyah, Sade, Anita Baker, Whitney Houston, TLC, Alanis Morissette, Xscape, Mary Mary, CeCe Winans, Tupac Shakur, Ginuwine, Chaka Khan, Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Al Green. India Arie, Madonna, Mariah Carey, T.I., Michael Bolton, and Yanni.Clearly, this is the roster of a true music lover. Lyric's current official bio closes with an artistic principle: "As an artist you must enjoy all genres of music to reach out to the world through it as Lyric does."Asked to describe her relationship with music, Lyric writes, "Music for me became a way to not only express my emotions but to release the anger and sadness I was feeling, feelings of abandonment. Music was like my coping mechanism that helped me deal with my dad not being around and with my parent's divorce when I was only two years old."Like many of the best songwriters, Lyric took the pain of her experiences and transmuted it into something the rest of us can appreciate."The goal for my album is making its listeners feel good," Lyric says, "and to be inspired by spreading uplifting messages they can relate to. It speaks about life, about things like hope, love, inspiration, hardships, faith, overcoming obstacles, and happiness."This results in "Hear It" being both easy to enjoy and intriguing as a humanist message. Lyric makes a point of this in her songwriting, and it shows."There's so much power in music that isn't realized by many who use it only to benefit themselves,"she writes. "They don't care about the message they're sending out. I'm going to change that through my music.""Hear It" by Lyric is available from over 700 digital music stores online worldwide now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com