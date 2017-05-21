News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gwilda Wiyaka and The Science of Magic Radio Show COVR Nominee
From the President and CEO of REL-MAR McConnell Media Company, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
In times past, science and magic have been separate, diametrically opposed and mutually exclusive. As we leave an age supporting polarization, and enter one of unity and enlightenment, we are granted a rare opportunity to evolve. This evolution of consciousness requires a different approach – one of triangulation. By bringing together seemingly divergent practices of science and magic, and applying them to leading edge subject matter, we can uncover a more expansive and evolutionary truth. The Science of Magic Radio, hosted by Gwilda Wiyaka, is a syndicated radio program, dedicated to combining the science and magic of today's dynamic and controversial topics to co-create new solutions and promote evolutionary thinking. During each episode, Gwilda speaks with experienced and respected scientists and mystics. In collaboration with these gifted people of service to the world, she weaves unprecedented leading edge information, so needed in these rapidly changing times. The Science of Magic is aired daily and internationally on the 'X' Zone Broadcast Network www.xzbn.net. Past thought provoking episodes can be found on thescienceofmagic.net.
Voting is open now and ends May 28th 2017.
To cast YOUR vote for Gwilda Wiyaka and The Science of Magic Radio Show, cast your vote at http://www.xzbn.net.
To listen to past episodes of The Science of Magic with Gwilda Wiyaka visit thescienceofmagic.net and to find out when you can listen to The Science of Magic broadcasts, go to www.xzbn.net.
Media Contact
Rob McConnell
(905) 575-1222
***@rel-mar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse