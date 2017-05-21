Elena Varela discusses "Daytime Divas" and why she is excited about the new Television Show

Elena Varela on "Daytime Divas," A new Television Series premiering on VH1 with a celebrity cast.

-- Today's Diva is a successful confident woman who knows who she is and where she is going.Daytime Divas, a new VH1 television series produced by Sony Pictures Television is scheduled to premiere on June 5, 2017. Actress Elena Varela landed the Latina role of Maria Gonzales opposite Vanessa Williams's character, Maxine Robinson.The show was developed for television by Amy Engelberg and Wendy Engelberg who were also part of the executive production team. These sisters are a television writer/producer team behind Clueless, Lizzie McGuire, What I like about you and Fuller House.Daytime Divas is a show chronicling the daily fireworks that erupt between five female co-hosts of a daytime talk show. The highly anticipated TV series was created and inspired by a book written by Star Jones called "Satan's Sisters". Star is also one of the producers.The show features an award winning cast that reads like Hollywood's elite. Vanessa Williams, known for the popular TV series Ugly Betty, Tichina Arnold whose career was launched on the hit television series Martin and, Soul Diva Patti LaBelle, bring this hilarious comedy to life."Working with a multi-talent like Vanessa Williams was truly inspirational. Her timeless beauty and professionalism are indicators of the star she is."This was the perfect role for Elena, who is frequently cast as the no-nonsense, feisty Latina. She is known for portraying women who are empowered by their skill, knowledge, beauty and strength."I knew I had made the right choice originally to pack up and move to LA after hearing Will Smith say on late night TV, "If you want to be a working actor you have to be in Los Angeles"… so without hesitation, I decided to follow my dream!" "Los Angeles is my home base now, even though the industry has taken on a more global diaspora, it has allowed me the flexibility to work worldwide."Elena grew up in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. in a multicultural environment. Her parents, both from South America, were more conservative and did not originally endorse a career in entertainment. Because of their objections, she became even more driven to prove herself as the quintessential actress. To date, she has shown her tenacity for overcoming obstacles that would intimidate most normal, thin-skinned individuals. Her talent has sustained her in this highly competitive industry, booking shows like: Criminal Minds, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Telenovela, and Scream: the TV Series.Elena's erratic schedule makes it challenging for an everyday routine but she finds time to work on writing a sitcom, meditation, running, weight lifting, yoga, and pilates which are essential to her well-being. Her passion lives through mentoring and coaching others.Elena looks forward to working with this cast and crew again.