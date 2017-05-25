ChiroTouch To Attend the California Chiropractic Association Convention and Marketplace

Media Contact

-- Contact: Kitty FranklinChiroTouch9265 Sky Park CourtSuite 200San Diego, CA 92123Phone: 858.966.9047ChiroTouch To Attend the California Chiropractic Association Convention and MarketplaceSan Diego, CA—May 25, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce it will be attending the California Chiropractic Association Convention and Marketplace in San Diego, CA, on June 1, 2017."We're looking so forward to attending this chiropractic convention in our home state and to continue to build strong relationships the chiropractic community," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "We're especially excited because this year ChiroTouch is offering an in-depth training on the first day of the convention to share tips and tricks to help users get the most out of our software. CCA has planned a convention that promises to educate and energize the attendees, and we're thrilled to be a part of it."From the CCA website: "In aggressively pursuing its mission, CCA provides members boundless services and programs designed to effectively represent chiropractic doctors before state government, communicate to chiropractic doctors the latest clinical and governmental news affecting their practices and patients, offer products and services through endorsed partners and others to positively impact patient treatment and the bottom line, and enhance the public's knowledge of benefits of chiropractic treatment."ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.In addition to attending various association conventions, and in the effort to support the chiropractic community, ChiroTouch teams up with state associations to give practices the opportunity to discover the power of the world's leading total practice management software while contributing to their own association. For each practice that signs up for a free, no-obligation demonstration of the ChiroTouch software system, ChiroTouch donates funds to the association. Additionally, for those association members that sign up with ChiroTouch after participating in the demo, ChiroTouch picks up all, or a majority, of the state association fees on behalf of the doctor.To learn more about ChiroTouch's state association programs, please visit www.chirotouch.com.About ChiroTouchChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.