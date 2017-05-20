News By Tag
Debt Settlement Solutions Available
Oova Brands Is Now Offering Debt Relief Services In the United States
Debt settlement programs differ from debt consolidation, and other like solutions by working directly with creditors to settle the balance of the debt for less than the amount owed. This means the customer can reduce the total amount of debt owed, and save money by eliminating the continual interest accrued each month. This also allows for consumers to get out of debt much quicker than alternative options.
While debt settlement is indeed a viable option for many, some downsides to the program do exist. These include a negative (but temporary) reduction to the credit score, possible court action by the creditor (Oova offers a solution to this), and the need to prove financial hardship. Since debtors typically lose money on these deals, the consumer must already be in a financial hardship, and be able to prove it.
Oova aims to work directly with the debtors through a legal network to get the best possible settlement for each and every client. While no specific claims about dollar amounts can be made, they insure that the lowest possible amount for settlement will be negotiated by their professional negotiation team, and their experienced legal network. They also offer legal protection throughout the course of the program, and have means to ensure collection calls never reach the customer. For more information please regarding Oova's debt relief program visit: https://oovabrands.com/
Oova
866-830-7222
***@oovabrands.com
