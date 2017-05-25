News By Tag
New Attractions at Sanctuary Open Day
The Sanctuary offers entertainment for the whole family, with a kids' corner, bouncy castle, competitions and games, music from local band Midnite Blu, delicious refreshments including sandwiches (many gluten free) and homemade cakes, alongside stalls and a raffle. Parking is available on-site, with disabled access and dogs are welcome on a lead.
The Sanctuary provides rehabilitation and care for over 200 animals, including horses, ponies, donkeys, cows, goats, sheep and cats. The Open Days are a vital source of fundraising for the charity that, due to its location on greenbelt land, can only open to the public for a limited number of days each year.
Founder of the Sanctuary, Sue Burton, says, "The Open Days are a really important to us, not only in terms of fundraising, but educating people about what we do here. In addition to the dog agility and wildlife talk this month, visitors will have opportunity to learn how to take heart rates and measure a horse, as well as learning about the different feeding strategies that we use."
For further information, visit https://www.remussanctuary.org/
