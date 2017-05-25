 
News By Tag
* Horse Sanctuary
* Open Day
* Dog Agility
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ingatestone
  Essex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625

New Attractions at Sanctuary Open Day

 
 
Remus Horse Sanctuary Logo
Remus Horse Sanctuary Logo
INGATESTONE, England - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Visitors to the Remus Horse Sanctuary Open Day on Sunday 4 June will be able to try their hand at dog agility, meet various Princess characters from children's films and enjoy a wildlife talk called 'Bird Habitats Around Billericay', with Bird Song. Entry to the event will be just £4 for adults and £2 for children and will take place from 1pm to 5pm at the Sanctuary near Ingatestone.

The Sanctuary offers entertainment for the whole family, with a kids' corner, bouncy castle, competitions and games, music from local band Midnite Blu, delicious refreshments including sandwiches (many gluten free) and homemade cakes, alongside stalls and a raffle.  Parking is available on-site, with disabled access and dogs are welcome on a lead.

The Sanctuary provides rehabilitation and care for over 200 animals, including horses, ponies, donkeys, cows, goats, sheep and cats.  The Open Days are a vital source of fundraising for the charity that, due to its location on greenbelt land, can only open to the public for a limited number of days each year.

Founder of the Sanctuary, Sue Burton, says, "The Open Days are a really important to us, not only in terms of fundraising, but educating people about what we do here.  In addition to the dog agility and wildlife talk this month, visitors will have opportunity to learn how to take heart rates and measure a horse, as well as learning about the different feeding strategies that we use."

For further information, visit https://www.remussanctuary.org/ or contact Sue Burton on tel: 01277 356191.

Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
End
Source:Remus Horse Sanctuary
Email:***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Horse Sanctuary, Open Day, Dog Agility
Industry:Event
Location:Ingatestone - Essex - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alison Page Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share