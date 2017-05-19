News By Tag
Waxing Salon Offers Unique Services
Wax Hair Removal Bar offers equal services for both men and women, which is more controversial than you would expect.
In Las Vegas, there is no legal aspect that makes it a criminal offense if a waxing salon provides below the waist services to men, nor is it illegal to provide anal bleaching services to men, but this has not stopped several rival salons from attempting to use this angle to challenge the business. The salons in Canada have faced similar challenges over the years, with community members voicing disagreement with the salon's rights to provide equal services.
Currently, Wax Hair Removal Bar has no intentions on changing its policies of offering equal waxing services to both men and women, as well as anal bleaching. Wax Hair Removal Bar can be reached for appointment at http://www.waxhairremovalbar.com
