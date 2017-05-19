 
Waxing Salon Offers Unique Services

Wax Hair Removal Bar offers equal services for both men and women, which is more controversial than you would expect.
 
LAS VEGAS - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Wax Hair Removal Bar is a waxing salon chain with several locations in the United States and Canada.  While pioneering waxing techniques and products that provide a superior result, they have come under scrutiny for offering equal services to men as they do to women.  While this may come as a shock to some who are not familiar with the industry, the reservation of specific services to women and the exclusion of men is commonplace.  Wax Hair Removal Bar offers full body waxing services to male clients as well as female, and in addition also offers anal bleaching services to both sexes.  Because it is more common to only offer waxing services to men above the waistline, the ownership of the salon has found themselves defending their position of equality multiple times, including several challenges on legal aspects.

In Las Vegas, there is no legal aspect that makes it a criminal offense if a waxing salon provides below the waist services to men, nor is it illegal to provide anal bleaching services to men, but this has not stopped several rival salons from attempting to use this angle to challenge the business.  The salons in Canada have faced similar challenges over the years, with community members voicing disagreement with the salon's rights to provide equal services.

Currently, Wax Hair Removal Bar has no intentions on changing its policies of offering equal waxing services to both men and women, as well as anal bleaching.  Wax Hair Removal Bar can be reached for appointment at http://www.waxhairremovalbar.com

Wax Hair Removal Bar
Wax Hair Removal Bar
Email:***@focusinternetservices.com Email Verified
Waxing Salon, Anal Bleach
Beauty
Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Products
