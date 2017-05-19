 
Lord Neil Gibson Wins A Victory

Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson has struggled to preserve his reputation, as a result of a multi-year internet attack that distributed false information about him. A recent victory in this area has helped Gibson reclaim his reputation.
 
 
HENDERSON, Nev. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Lord Neil Gibson has been fighting the battle to clear his name for several years as a result of an attack put forth by a business rival.  The attack was mounted several years ago, and involved the creation of several false websites designed to appear as though they were distributing legitimate information on Gibson and his business opportunities.  In reality, they were taking truthful information that was publicly available and mixing it with false claims of criminal activity, creating an appearance of a lack of trustworthiness.  These sites were designed to develop high rankings on search engines, specifically to mislead the public into believing that the reputation of Gibson was less than perfect.  Even though a court case decision ultimately removed the false websites, the information presented on them was cloned and distributed to ancillary websites for posting.  Even though Gibson had proven his case for slander in court, the information remained online and accessible to the public.

Gibson fought this battle against this information being publicly available for many years, and even though minor victories happened was never able to fully rise above the false information.  In many cases, the websites that distributed this information were so heavily linked to that they ended up ranking in higher positions than Gibson's own websites on search engines.  A victory in that sense has recently been gained, however, with the takedown of one of the most problematic sites.  The Whistleblowers was an online conspiracy theory website that distributed slanderous information about public figures, Gibson included.  Complaints against it have recently resulted in its removal from Google's index, which effectively removes several slanderous postings of Gibson's personal information as well as bank account numbers.  Through Google's removal of the website, Gibson takes another step closer to completely retaking control of the online reputation he has worked hard to craft, and preserve.  Accurate news regarding Lord Neil Gibson can be found at http://www.lordneilgibsoniboe.com/

Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson
***@gmail.com
