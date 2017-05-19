News By Tag
Lord Neil Gibson Wins A Victory
Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson has struggled to preserve his reputation, as a result of a multi-year internet attack that distributed false information about him. A recent victory in this area has helped Gibson reclaim his reputation.
Gibson fought this battle against this information being publicly available for many years, and even though minor victories happened was never able to fully rise above the false information. In many cases, the websites that distributed this information were so heavily linked to that they ended up ranking in higher positions than Gibson's own websites on search engines. A victory in that sense has recently been gained, however, with the takedown of one of the most problematic sites. The Whistleblowers was an online conspiracy theory website that distributed slanderous information about public figures, Gibson included. Complaints against it have recently resulted in its removal from Google's index, which effectively removes several slanderous postings of Gibson's personal information as well as bank account numbers. Through Google's removal of the website, Gibson takes another step closer to completely retaking control of the online reputation he has worked hard to craft, and preserve. Accurate news regarding Lord Neil Gibson can be found at http://www.lordneilgibsoniboe.com/
