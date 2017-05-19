News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sylvester Electronics Distribution Joins Up with Massive Audio
Massive Audio™ of SoCal USA, a leader in the 12 Volt Audio industry for over 17 years, is pleased to welcome Sylvester Electronics, a Wholesale Mobile Electronics Distributor from Cumberland, Road Island to its growing family.
Massive Audio™ of SoCal USA, a leader in the 12 Volt Audio industry for over 17 years, is pleased to welcome Sylvester Electronics, a Wholesale Mobile Electronics Distributor from Cumberland, Road Island to its growing family.
"Having Sylvester Distributing with over 30 years of experience in our Massive family is truly a privilege. With their MECP Certified staff on hand, and thousands of satisfied customers, Sylvester Electronics has become intimately familiar with their customer's needs and offer second to none service. Their history and understanding of the 12V market make everything a win win!" states Craig Bremner; National Sales Manager for Massive Audio.
Half of all Massive distributors have been representing Massive Audio for a decade and some are over 14 years for a reason. "People First, Great Product Second and Solid Profits"
For more information on how to become a wholesaler in the CT, MA, RI, VT, ME, NH, NY territories, please visit their website at http://www.sylves.com/
For more information please contact Massive Audio: sales@massiveaudio.com or visit our Website: http://www.massiveaudio.com
About Massive Audio
Since 1999 Massive Audio® has been an industry leader in high performance audio products. Massive Audio laid its roots in high quality audio reproduction through in-house engineering and a dedication to customer satisfaction. In today's industry, aftermarket products need to excel not only in their ability to reproduce the dynamics of music accurately, but also their ability to integrate within the confines of the modern environment. In anticipation of such needs, Massive Audio has introduced an array of outstanding products designed for the enthusiast who will accept no compromise, yet recognizes true value.
Massive Audio Press Contact
Corey Hyler
press@massiveaudio.com
Contact
Massive Audio
***@massiveaudio.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse