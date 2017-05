BlogPaws Announces 2017 Pet Blogging and Social Media Award Winners

Pet influencer community rocks social media world during red carpet gala.

1 2 3 4 5 BlogPaws 2017 Nose to Nose Finalists (Carl Kerridge Photography) BlogPaws Nose to Nose trophies (Carl Kerridge Photography) Chloe DiVita and Andrew Zucker of Pet360 Media (Carl Kerridge Photography) Instagram Star, IPartyWithBruceWayne, accepting the award (Carl Kerridge Photo) Team BlogPaws of Pet360 Media (Carl Kerridge Photography)

-- Pet influencers and pet bloggers rocked the red carpet on Saturday, May 20in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in all their glam, glitz, and regalia.These are the only pet industry awards in which pet bloggers and online pet influencers are judged on the expertise, performance, and creativity of the entry. Each category is judged by a distinguished panel of professionals and not by popular vote. The influence of pet bloggers is growing and the BlogPaws community is leading the way."The talent and the potential talent in the BlogPaws Community could ignite a rocket ship and go to Mars," Chloe DiVita, Chief of Everything for BlogPaws, shared.The BlogPaws Conference in Myrtle Beach was held May 18-20 and marks the 9conference for the first and original social media community for pet bloggers and online pet influencers. The conference is capped at approximately 500 attendees, thus providing for a more intimate experience. The conference culminates with the much anticipated, pet blogger awards, "Nose to Nose," a Red Carpet event judged by a distinguished panel of professionals.Of the hundreds of entries received, 56 finalists were selected, and 14 winners resulted. The BlogPaws 2017 Nose-to-Nose Pet Blogging and Social Media award winners are:Noir Kitty MewsThree Chatty CatsWear Wag RepeatYou Did What With Your WeinerMy Brown NewfiesI Party with Bruce Wayne: InstagramHappy-Go-DoodlePaperchases & Petticoats - HorsesLong Haul Trekkers: Sora in BoliviaTalent Hounds: Love Like a DogBadass Brooklyn Animal RescueSome Pets: Blogging Adversity ... from Helplessness to HopeChronicles of Cardigan: How to Remove an Embedded TickThe Dog Files: ASPCA Second Chance Documentary (trailer)Finalists receive a blog badge, conference pass, peer recognition, trophy, and a $500 donation from sponsor, Pet360 Media, to the 501(c3) pet rescue group of their choice.The 2018 pet-friendly BlogPaws Conference takes place at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri, April 18-20.In a separate ceremony, the 23rd annual Cat Writers' Association (CWA) Communication Contest winners were announced Friday May 19, 2017 at a banquet held during the BlogPaws Conference. During the CWA banquet, 42 awards were presented to the honored individuals, including MUSE medallions, 20 special awards and more than $14,000 in prize money were presented in writing, photography and graphic arts categories at the special awards ceremony. Winners can be found in the CWA press announcement BlogPaws team members are available to comment on the pet industry, pets as family members, blogging and microblogging, and any other pet-related story angle.BlogPaws is the web's premier community of pet people online, and the largest professional network of pet bloggers and social media enthusiasts. BlogPaws is owned by Pet360, Inc.— a division of PetSmart. Learn more: BlogPaws.com Media Contact:Carol BryantMarketing and Social Media Manager610-276-1855