 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

BlogPaws Announces 2017 Pet Blogging and Social Media Award Winners

Pet influencer community rocks social media world during red carpet gala.
 
1 2 3 4 5
BlogPaws 2017 Nose to Nose Finalists (Carl Kerridge Photography)
BlogPaws 2017 Nose to Nose Finalists (Carl Kerridge Photography)
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Pet influencers and pet bloggers rocked the red carpet on Saturday, May 20, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in all their glam, glitz, and regalia.

These are the only pet industry awards in which pet bloggers and online pet influencers are judged on the expertise, performance, and creativity of the entry. Each category is judged by a distinguished panel of professionals and not by popular vote. The influence of pet bloggers is growing and the BlogPaws community is leading the way.

"The talent and the potential talent in the BlogPaws Community could ignite a rocket ship and go to Mars," Chloe DiVita, Chief of Everything for BlogPaws, shared.

The BlogPaws Conference in Myrtle Beach was held May 18-20 and marks the 9th conference for the first and original social media community for pet bloggers and online pet influencers. The conference is capped at approximately 500 attendees, thus providing for a more intimate experience. The conference culminates with the much anticipated, pet blogger awards, "Nose to Nose," a Red Carpet event judged by a distinguished panel of professionals.

Of the hundreds of entries received, 56 finalists were selected, and 14 winners resulted. The BlogPaws 2017 Nose-to-Nose Pet Blogging and Social Media award winners are:

Best Cat Blog: Noir Kitty Mews

Best Cause Blog: Three Chatty Cats

Best Pet Blog Design: Wear Wag Repeat

Best Dog Blog: You Did What With Your Weiner

Best Pet Humor Blog: My Brown Newfies

Best Pet Micro Influencer: I Party with Bruce Wayne: Instagram

Best New Pet Blog: Happy-Go-Doodle

Best "Unconventional"/"Other" Pet Blog: Paperchases & Petticoats - Horses

Best Pet Blog Photo: Long Haul Trekkers: Sora in Bolivia

Best Pet Blog Video: Talent Hounds: Love Like a Dog

Best Use of Social Media by a 501(c)3: Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue

Best Written Pet Blog Post: Some Pets: Blogging Adversity ... from Helplessness to Hope

Best Written Pet Blog Post (Sponsored): Chronicles of Cardigan: How to Remove an Embedded Tick

Best Pet Blog Video (Sponsored): The Dog Files: ASPCA Second Chance Documentary (trailer)

Finalists receive a blog badge, conference pass, peer recognition, trophy, and a $500 donation from sponsor, Pet360 Media, to the 501(c3) pet rescue group of their choice.

The 2018 pet-friendly BlogPaws Conference takes place at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri, April 18-20.

In a separate ceremony, the 23rd annual Cat Writers' Association (CWA) Communication Contest winners were announced Friday May 19, 2017 at a banquet held during the BlogPaws Conference. During the CWA banquet, 42 awards were presented to the honored individuals, including MUSE medallions, 20 special awards and more than $14,000 in prize money were presented in writing, photography and graphic arts categories at the special awards ceremony. Winners can be found in the CWA press announcement.

BlogPaws team members are available to comment on the pet industry, pets as family members, blogging and microblogging, and any other pet-related story angle.

About BlogPaws:
BlogPaws is the web's premier community of pet people online, and the largest professional network of pet bloggers and social media enthusiasts. BlogPaws is owned by Pet360, Inc.— a division of PetSmart. Learn more: BlogPaws.com.

Media Contact:
Carol Bryant
Marketing and Social Media Manager
610-276-1855

End
Source:
Email:***@blogpaws.com Email Verified
Tags:Social Media, Influencers, Pet Blog, Pet Blogging, Blogging, Pet Influencers, Online Influencers, BlogPaws, Blogging Awards, Conference
Industry:Business, Event, Lifestyle, Media, Pets
Location:Myrtle Beach - South Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 25, 2017
BlogPaws News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share