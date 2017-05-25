Country(s)
BlogPaws Announces 2017 Pet Blogging and Social Media Award Winners
Pet influencer community rocks social media world during red carpet gala.
These are the only pet industry awards in which pet bloggers and online pet influencers are judged on the expertise, performance, and creativity of the entry. Each category is judged by a distinguished panel of professionals and not by popular vote. The influence of pet bloggers is growing and the BlogPaws community is leading the way.
"The talent and the potential talent in the BlogPaws Community could ignite a rocket ship and go to Mars," Chloe DiVita, Chief of Everything for BlogPaws, shared.
The BlogPaws Conference in Myrtle Beach was held May 18-20 and marks the 9th conference for the first and original social media community for pet bloggers and online pet influencers. The conference is capped at approximately 500 attendees, thus providing for a more intimate experience. The conference culminates with the much anticipated, pet blogger awards, "Nose to Nose," a Red Carpet event judged by a distinguished panel of professionals.
Of the hundreds of entries received, 56 finalists were selected, and 14 winners resulted. The BlogPaws 2017 Nose-to-Nose Pet Blogging and Social Media award winners are:
Best Cat Blog: Noir Kitty Mews
Best Cause Blog: Three Chatty Cats
Best Pet Blog Design: Wear Wag Repeat
Best Dog Blog: You Did What With Your Weiner
Best Pet Humor Blog: My Brown Newfies
Best Pet Micro Influencer: I Party with Bruce Wayne: Instagram
Best New Pet Blog: Happy-Go-Doodle
Best "Unconventional"/"
Best Pet Blog Photo: Long Haul Trekkers: Sora in Bolivia
Best Pet Blog Video: Talent Hounds: Love Like a Dog
Best Use of Social Media by a 501(c)3: Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue
Best Written Pet Blog Post: Some Pets: Blogging Adversity ... from Helplessness to Hope
Best Written Pet Blog Post (Sponsored): Chronicles of Cardigan: How to Remove an Embedded Tick
Best Pet Blog Video (Sponsored): The Dog Files: ASPCA Second Chance Documentary (trailer)
Finalists receive a blog badge, conference pass, peer recognition, trophy, and a $500 donation from sponsor, Pet360 Media, to the 501(c3) pet rescue group of their choice.
The 2018 pet-friendly BlogPaws Conference takes place at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri, April 18-20.
In a separate ceremony, the 23rd annual Cat Writers' Association (CWA) Communication Contest winners were announced Friday May 19, 2017 at a banquet held during the BlogPaws Conference. During the CWA banquet, 42 awards were presented to the honored individuals, including MUSE medallions, 20 special awards and more than $14,000 in prize money were presented in writing, photography and graphic arts categories at the special awards ceremony. Winners can be found in the CWA press announcement.
