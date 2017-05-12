Country(s)
Industry News
Premier Pet Industry Influencer Network, BlogPaws, Showcases Wide Commitment to Philanthropy
BlogPaws expands and affirms its commitment to philanthropic platforms benefiting the human/animal bond as it welcomes multiple pet industry brands and players to this year's conference. From Bayer's PAWS Act initiative dedicated to supporting and rescuing pet parents and pets who are victims of domestic violence to Merrick Pet Care's ongoing initiative in support of K9 For Warriors through its Backcountry Hero's Banquet food line, there will be several surprises and an enormous outflow of social media, love and money to support these and other cause-related efforts.
"Every year, we try to expand our heartfelt commitment to the human/animal bond. We are extremely fortunate to be working with a wide array of brands in the pet industry that have created extensive programs to reinforce their own dedication,"
Highlights of the philanthropic giving segments of the conference include:
* Bayer Animal Health and their PAWS Act initiative dedicated to keeping families together and aiding and assisting domestic violence survivors and their pets.
* Merrick Pet Care joins up with Bleecker Street and LD Entertainment to present a premiere peek at the featurette from the film, "Megan Leavey," the true story of an Iraqi war-based Marine corporal and her K9 Warrior dog. The film exemplifies the power of the human/animal bond.
* The Cat Rescuers share the story of four volunteers working in Brooklyn to help over one million abandoned and feral cats by implementing a TNR (Trap-Neuter-
* Local Myrtle Beach Police K9 Officer, Daisy, will receive a bullet/stab protective vest to protect her from harm in the line of duty.
* A donor who understands the expense of running animal shelters makes a generous gift on behalf of BlogPaws.
* Zero waste initiative in conjunction with Only Natural Pet and the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) to reduce the conference carbon footprints and paw prints in waste reduction.
*Honor Flag Program, paying homage to pets that are no longer with us and those dedicated to rescuing animals.
* Pet360 Media, the BlogPaws Pet Blogging and Social Media Nose-to-Nose awards sponsor, will donate $500 cash to each of the 14 winners' animal shelter/rescue choices.
The BlogPaws 2017 Conference is capped at approximately 500 attendees, thus providing for a more intimate experience. The conference culminates with the much anticipated, pet blogger awards, "Nose to Nose," a Red Carpet event judged by a distinguished panel of professionals.
Attendees of the BlogPaws Conference will learn how to be the change for pets through action, education, advocacy, social media influence, and blogger intervention. Further initiatives and surprises will convene on site with the human-animal bond/pay-it-
Limited number of media passes available.
About BlogPaws:
BlogPaws is the web's premier community of pet people online, and the largest professional network of pet bloggers and social media enthusiasts. BlogPaws is owned by Pet360, Inc.— a division of PetSmart. Learn more: BlogPaws.com.
Media Contact
Media Contact:Carol Bryant
Marketing and Social Media Manager
carol@blogpaws.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 12, 2017