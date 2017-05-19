News By Tag
Matcha Design Wins 9 Awards at the 23rd Annual Communicators Awards
Having entered the competition since 2009, Matcha Design, to date, was won 74 awards from the yearly communications awards ceremony.
"As a company that goes above and beyond simply making functional websites for our clients, we are incredibly excited to continue our streak at the Communicator Awards this year," said Chris Lo, Founder and Owner of Matcha Design.
Matcha Design brought home 9 awards at this year's ceremony:
• Gold Award of Excellence - Brochure (Business to Business): Bellwether Design Brochure
• Gold Award of Excellence - Print Advertising (Business/Trade Publication Ad): FairPoint Advanced Services
• Silver Award of Distinction - Brochure (Campaign): SpringPoint Brochures
• Silver Award of Distinction - Brochure (Campaign): SpringPoint Brochures
• Silver Award of Distinction - Corporate Identity (Branding): FairPoint Fleet Branding
• Silver Award of Distinction - Corporate Identity (Branding): FairPoint Fleet Branding
• Silver Award of Distinction - Online Advertising & Marketing (eBooks): AVOXI Call Center eBook
• Silver Award of Distinction - Online Advertising & Marketing (Display Advertising B-to-B): Henderson Rigs Ad Banner
• Silver Award of Distinction - Websites (Manufacturing):
The Communicator Awards in the largest and most competitive awards program that honors creative excellence for communications professionals today. The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, comprised of 600+ members, work together each year to identify international companies that are committed to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media.
The Academy went onto state that "this year's class of entries is a true reflection of the progressive and innovative natural of marketing and communications."
For more information on Matcha Design, visit: http://matchadesign.com/
For more information on the Communicator Awards, visit: http://www.communicatorawards.com/
