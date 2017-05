Matcha Design Wins 9 Awards at the 23rd Annual Communicators Awards

Matcha Design (Tulsa, OK) - Winner of Communicators Awards

Contact

Matcha Design

***@matchadesign.com Matcha Design

End

-- Matcha Design, a Tulsa-based full service web design, development and implementation company that works to provide functional, innovative, and responsive website platforms for a variety of clients, this week was announced they were the recipient of 9 different awards at the 23rd Annual Communicator Awards. Decided by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, Matcha Design emerged as a winner despite the competition of over 6,000 entries from across the United States and around the world.Having entered the competition since 2009, Matcha Design, to date, was won 74 awards from the yearly communications awards ceremony."As a company that goes above and beyond simply making functional websites for our clients, we are incredibly excited to continue our streak at the Communicator Awards this year," said Chris Lo, Founder and Owner of Matcha Design. "We are always working outside-the-box, implementing design functionalities and overlays that are innovatively groundbreaking in our industry. To be rewarded for our persistent creativity is something that we value dearly here at Matcha Design."Matcha Design brought home 9 awards at this year's ceremony:• Gold Award of Excellence - Brochure (Business to Business): Bellwether Design Brochure• Gold Award of Excellence - Print Advertising (Business/Trade Publication Ad): FairPoint Advanced Services• Silver Award of Distinction - Brochure (Campaign): SpringPoint Brochures• Silver Award of Distinction - Corporate Identity (Corporation/Business): Bellwether Design Logo• Silver Award of Distinction - Corporate Identity (Branding): FairPoint Fleet Branding• Silver Award of Distinction - Corporate Identity (Non-Profit):LifeTogether.church• Silver Award of Distinction - Online Advertising & Marketing (eBooks): AVOXI Call Center eBook• Silver Award of Distinction - Online Advertising & Marketing (Display Advertising B-to-B): Henderson Rigs Ad Banner• Silver Award of Distinction - Websites (Manufacturing):T.D. Williamson WebsiteThe Communicator Awards in the largest and most competitive awards program that honors creative excellence for communications professionals today. The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, comprised of 600+ members, work together each year to identify international companies that are committed to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media.The Academy went onto state that "this year's class of entries is a true reflection of the progressive and innovative natural of marketing and communications."Executive Director, Linda Day, also said that she applauds this year's entrants and looks forward to seeing where their creative work takes them.For more information on Matcha Design, visit: http://matchadesign.com/ For more information on the Communicator Awards, visit: http://www.communicatorawards.com/ awards/